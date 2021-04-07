NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global digital marketing spend is expected to exceed $389 billion in 2021. Online marketing is becoming a mainstay, outperforming traditional marketing with an increasingly greater margin every year.

According to the concurrent digital marketing statistics, expenditure on online marketing efforts is projected to make up 46% of the total ad spend worldwide in 2021.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, has released the April ranking of the top digital marketing experts to hire. These companies help businesses optimize their digital strategy, determine the best online platform opportunities and maintain marketing activities.

The top digital marketing agencies in April 2021 are:

1. Agile Digital Agency – agiledigitalagency.com

Agile Digital helps SMEs expand the online presence through beautiful web design and cost-effective digital marketing.

With the right mix of marketing and technology, the agency maximizes clients' digital marketing strategy and generates more leads and revenue.

2. 3 Media Web – 3mediaweb.com

3 Media Web is a website design and digital marketing agency focused on mid-large B2B clients.

The company is comprised of experienced designers, developers, project managers and marketing experts who create award-winning websites and produce successful web and data-driven digital marketing solutions for clients.

3. iMark Infotech – imarkinfotech.com

iMark Infotech provides affordable and effective 360° branding to scale respective clients' business online.

The agency's broad range of digital marketing services aids ventures in lead generation and market accessibility.

4. Smart Vision - smartvision.rs

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Integrated Marketing, Digital Advertising, PR and more

5. Reward Agency - rewardagency.co.uk

Expertise: Digital Marketing, Branding, Website Design and more

6. DIDO AGENCY - email.didoagency.com

Expertise: Email Marketing, eCommerce Marketing, Automation and more.

7. Tufi Digital - tufidigital.com

Expertise: Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, SEO and more

8. Nusfi SEO - nusfiseo.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Website Design & Marketing, Content Marketing and more

9. Nativ3 - nativ3.io

Expertise: Email Marketing, Content Marketing, SEO, PPC and more

10. Pimclick Creative Digital Agency - pimclick.com

Expertise: Digital Strategy, Video Production, Graphic Design and more

11. Enspyre Digital - enspyredigital.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Video Marketing, SEO and more

12. The Code Nerds LLC - thecodenerds.com

Expertise: Reputation Management, Digital Marketing Services, SEO and more

13. Captura Group Inc. - capturagroup.com

Expertise: Email Marketing, Content Marketing, PR and more

14. RocketDog Communications - rocketdog.org

Expertise: Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Integrated Marketing and more

15. ninety two creative - weareninetytwo.com

Expertise: Small Business Digital Marketing, Creative Agency Services, Branding and more

16. Duo Marketing Group - duogroup.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Marketing Analytics & Big Data, PPC and more

17. StandOut Advertising - standoutad.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, SEO, PPC and more

18. Ghostwriting Venture - ghostwritingventure.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Video Marketing and more

19. OMG! Creative - omgcreative.com.au

Expertise: Content Marketing, Website Design & Development, Graphic Design and more

20. Yasha Sterling Management Agency - ysmagency.com

Expertise: eCommerce Marketing, SEO, PPC and more

21. Lockhern Digital - lockherndigital.com

Expertise: eCommerce Marketing, Social Media Marketing, PPC and more

22. ROI Minds - roiminds.com

Expertise: eCommerce Marketing, Email Marketing, Content and more

23. Branch & Bramble - branchandbramble.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Advertising, Strategy Development and more

24. Pro Web - prowebtechnos.com

Expertise: Digital Marketing Services, Social Media Marketing and more

25. Lift Digital Marketing - lift-digital.net

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Local Digital Marketing, SEO, PPC and more

Brands can explore the top digital marketing companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

