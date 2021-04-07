NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global digital marketing spend is expected to exceed $389 billion in 2021. Online marketing is becoming a mainstay, outperforming traditional marketing with an increasingly greater margin every year.
According to the concurrent digital marketing statistics, expenditure on online marketing efforts is projected to make up 46% of the total ad spend worldwide in 2021.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, has released the April ranking of the top digital marketing experts to hire. These companies help businesses optimize their digital strategy, determine the best online platform opportunities and maintain marketing activities.
The top digital marketing agencies in April 2021 are:
1. Agile Digital Agency – agiledigitalagency.com
Agile Digital helps SMEs expand the online presence through beautiful web design and cost-effective digital marketing.
With the right mix of marketing and technology, the agency maximizes clients' digital marketing strategy and generates more leads and revenue.
2. 3 Media Web – 3mediaweb.com
3 Media Web is a website design and digital marketing agency focused on mid-large B2B clients.
The company is comprised of experienced designers, developers, project managers and marketing experts who create award-winning websites and produce successful web and data-driven digital marketing solutions for clients.
3. iMark Infotech – imarkinfotech.com
iMark Infotech provides affordable and effective 360° branding to scale respective clients' business online.
The agency's broad range of digital marketing services aids ventures in lead generation and market accessibility.
4. Smart Vision - smartvision.rs
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Integrated Marketing, Digital Advertising, PR and more
5. Reward Agency - rewardagency.co.uk
Expertise: Digital Marketing, Branding, Website Design and more
6. DIDO AGENCY - email.didoagency.com
Expertise: Email Marketing, eCommerce Marketing, Automation and more.
7. Tufi Digital - tufidigital.com
Expertise: Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, SEO and more
8. Nusfi SEO - nusfiseo.com
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Website Design & Marketing, Content Marketing and more
9. Nativ3 - nativ3.io
Expertise: Email Marketing, Content Marketing, SEO, PPC and more
10. Pimclick Creative Digital Agency - pimclick.com
Expertise: Digital Strategy, Video Production, Graphic Design and more
11. Enspyre Digital - enspyredigital.com
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Video Marketing, SEO and more
12. The Code Nerds LLC - thecodenerds.com
Expertise: Reputation Management, Digital Marketing Services, SEO and more
13. Captura Group Inc. - capturagroup.com
Expertise: Email Marketing, Content Marketing, PR and more
14. RocketDog Communications - rocketdog.org
Expertise: Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Integrated Marketing and more
15. ninety two creative - weareninetytwo.com
Expertise: Small Business Digital Marketing, Creative Agency Services, Branding and more
16. Duo Marketing Group - duogroup.com
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Marketing Analytics & Big Data, PPC and more
17. StandOut Advertising - standoutad.com
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, SEO, PPC and more
18. Ghostwriting Venture - ghostwritingventure.com
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Video Marketing and more
19. OMG! Creative - omgcreative.com.au
Expertise: Content Marketing, Website Design & Development, Graphic Design and more
20. Yasha Sterling Management Agency - ysmagency.com
Expertise: eCommerce Marketing, SEO, PPC and more
21. Lockhern Digital - lockherndigital.com
Expertise: eCommerce Marketing, Social Media Marketing, PPC and more
22. ROI Minds - roiminds.com
Expertise: eCommerce Marketing, Email Marketing, Content and more
23. Branch & Bramble - branchandbramble.com
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Advertising, Strategy Development and more
24. Pro Web - prowebtechnos.com
Expertise: Digital Marketing Services, Social Media Marketing and more
25. Lift Digital Marketing - lift-digital.net
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Local Digital Marketing, SEO, PPC and more
Brands can explore the top digital marketing companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies. DesignRush features the top agencies around the world, including the best Digital Agencies, Logo Design, Branding, Digital Marketing, Website Design, eCommerce Web Design Companies and more.
Media Contact
Luka Radovanovic, DesignRush, 8008565417, luka@designrush.com
SOURCE DesignRush