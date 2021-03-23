NEW YORK, Mar. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the number of app downloads and mobile users in the world is projected to increase (7 billion mobile devices worldwide by the end of the year), it's clear that mobile devices and apps will dominate the industry.
In the midst of digital transformation, the demand for application development companies grew significantly.
In order to scale business across industries, many turn to well-developed apps to connect with their respective customers and enhance their experience.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, issued the March ranking of the top app development companies that help businesses create, design, test and program applications for computers and mobile devices. These companies help clients technically advance their services and enhance their online presence
The top application development companies in March are:
1. Smazee - smazee.com
Expertise: Application Development, UI Design & UX, Software Development and more
2. Dinarys LLC. - dinarys.com
Expertise: Mobile App Development, eCommerce Development, Magento Development and more
3. Coding Pixel - codingpixel.com
Expertise: Mobile App Development, Enterprise Software Development, Website Development and more
4. You are launched - urlaunched.com
Expertise: App Development & Design, IT Services & Design, Software Development and more
5. Aryavrat Infotech Inc. - aryausa.com
Expertise: Mobile App Development, Ruby on Rails, Magento Development and more
6. Amalgama - amalgama.co
Expertise: Mobile App Development, UI/UX Design, Software Development and more
7. Solvd, Inc. - solvd.com
Expertise: Mobile App Development, VR/AR Development, Software Development and more
8. Fingers Media - fingers-media.com
Expertise: Mobile App Development & Design, eCommerce Web Design & Development, Market Research and more
9. Incubasys - incubasys.com
Expertise: App Development & Design, eCommerce App Development, Game Development and more
10. Smartners Business Services - smartnersbusiness.com
Expertise: Mobile App Development, Creative Agency Services, Graphic & Package Design and more
11. Addevice - addevice.io
Expertise: Mobile App Development, Software Development, eCommerce Development and more
12. NEKLO LLC - neklo.com
Expertise: Mobile App Development, eCommerce Web Design & Development, Magento Development and more
13. Ajasra Consulting and ICT Services - ajasratech.com
Expertise: Mobile App Development, Business Consulting, Marketing Analytics & Big Data and more
14. ValueCoders - valuecoders.com
Expertise: Mobile App Development, PHP Development, Blockchain Development and more
15. Exoft - exoft.net
Expertise: Mobile App Development, Website Design & Development, Outsourcing Software Development and more
16. Concetto Labs - concettolabs.com
Expertise: Mobile App Development, IT Services & Consulting, Software Development and more
17. System Plus - systemplus.co
Expertise: Mobile App Development, Blockchain Development, Cybersecurity and more
18. Technostacks Infotech Pvt. Ltd. - technostacks.com
Expertise: Mobile App Development, Magento Development, Software Development and more
19. Technostacks - technostacks.com
Expertise: Mobile App Development, Product Engineering Services, Software Development and more
20. Net Solutions - netsolutions.com
Expertise: Mobile App Development, Product Design & Development, UX Design and more
21. Rubyroid Labs - rubyroidlabs.com
Expertise: Mobile App Development, IT Services & Consulting, Responsive Web Design & Development and more
22. Foonkie Monkey - foonkiemonkey.co.uk
Expertise: Mobile App Development, eCommerce Development, Business Consulting and more
23. InApps Technology - inapps.net
Expertise: Mobile App Development, Software QC & QA, Creative UX/UI Design and more
24. UkrInSofT - ukrinsoft.com
Expertise: Mobile App Development, Magento Development, Software Development and more
25. Band of Coders - bandofcoders.com
Expertise: Mobile App Development, eCommerce Development, Website Design & Development and more
Brands can explore the top app development companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
