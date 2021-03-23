NEW YORK, Mar. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the number of app downloads and mobile users in the world is projected to increase (7 billion mobile devices worldwide by the end of the year), it's clear that mobile devices and apps will dominate the industry.

In the midst of digital transformation, the demand for application development companies grew significantly.

In order to scale business across industries, many turn to well-developed apps to connect with their respective customers and enhance their experience.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, issued the March ranking of the top app development companies that help businesses create, design, test and program applications for computers and mobile devices. These companies help clients technically advance their services and enhance their online presence

The top application development companies in March are:

1. Smazee - smazee.com

Expertise: Application Development, UI Design & UX, Software Development and more

2. Dinarys LLC. - dinarys.com

Expertise: Mobile App Development, eCommerce Development, Magento Development and more

3. Coding Pixel - codingpixel.com

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Enterprise Software Development, Website Development and more

4. You are launched - urlaunched.com

Expertise: App Development & Design, IT Services & Design, Software Development and more

5. Aryavrat Infotech Inc. - aryausa.com

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Ruby on Rails, Magento Development and more

6. Amalgama - amalgama.co

Expertise: Mobile App Development, UI/UX Design, Software Development and more

7. Solvd, Inc. - solvd.com

Expertise: Mobile App Development, VR/AR Development, Software Development and more

8. Fingers Media - fingers-media.com

Expertise: Mobile App Development & Design, eCommerce Web Design & Development, Market Research and more

9. Incubasys - incubasys.com

Expertise: App Development & Design, eCommerce App Development, Game Development and more

10. Smartners Business Services - smartnersbusiness.com

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Creative Agency Services, Graphic & Package Design and more

11. Addevice - addevice.io

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Software Development, eCommerce Development and more

12. NEKLO LLC - neklo.com

Expertise: Mobile App Development, eCommerce Web Design & Development, Magento Development and more

13. Ajasra Consulting and ICT Services - ajasratech.com

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Business Consulting, Marketing Analytics & Big Data and more

14. ValueCoders - valuecoders.com

Expertise: Mobile App Development, PHP Development, Blockchain Development and more

15. Exoft - exoft.net

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Website Design & Development, Outsourcing Software Development and more

16. Concetto Labs - concettolabs.com

Expertise: Mobile App Development, IT Services & Consulting, Software Development and more

17. System Plus - systemplus.co

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Blockchain Development, Cybersecurity and more

18. Technostacks Infotech Pvt. Ltd. - technostacks.com

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Magento Development, Software Development and more

20. Net Solutions - netsolutions.com

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Product Design & Development, UX Design and more

21. Rubyroid Labs - rubyroidlabs.com

Expertise: Mobile App Development, IT Services & Consulting, Responsive Web Design & Development and more

22. Foonkie Monkey - foonkiemonkey.co.uk

Expertise: Mobile App Development, eCommerce Development, Business Consulting and more

23. InApps Technology - inapps.net

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Software QC & QA, Creative UX/UI Design and more

24. UkrInSofT - ukrinsoft.com

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Magento Development, Software Development and more

25. Band of Coders - bandofcoders.com

Expertise: Mobile App Development, eCommerce Development, Website Design & Development and more

Brands can explore the top app development companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

