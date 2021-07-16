NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A recent HubSpot report showed that only 61% of marketers find their marketing strategy effective. As the digital landscape grows and becomes more competitive, creating and executing effective, data-driven marketing strategies is becoming key to brands' performance online.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with specialized agencies, has announced the second quarterly (Q2) list of the top digital marketing worldwide to help businesses find a reliable partner and improve their online visibility, engagements and conversions.
The ranked agencies specialize in a variety of fields, including:
- General digital marketing services
- Content marketing
- Social media marketing
- Email marketing and automation
- Search engine optimization
- Pay-per-click advertising
- And more
The top digital marketing agencies in Q2 are:
- Point Taken Communications - pointtakenpr.com
- Agencia Comunicado - agcomunicado.com
- Dukas Linden Public Relations - dlpr.com
- ADNewswire - adnewswire.com
- Woodsmall Marketing Group - thewoodsmallgroup.com
- Midas PR Group - midas-pr.com
- EloQ Communications - eloqasia.com
- Affluence Public Relations - affluencepr.com
- Donitza PR - The Tech Public Relations Agency - donitza.com
- 10 Forward - 10forward.ae
- Maracaibo Media Group - maracaibomedia.com
- The Influence Agency - theinfluenceagency.com
- Window To Recovery - windowtorecovery.com
- Blue Giant - bluegiant.tv
- Bluleadz - bluleadz.com
- Penny Marketing - apennymarketing.com
- DEEPBLUE - deepblue.com
- Approach SEO - approachseo.com
- Evolve Digital - itsevolve.com
- Mountain Air Marketing CO - mountainairmarketing.com
- Brand You - Web & Digital Agency - brandyoudigitalagency.ie
- HYPE Dhaka - hypedhaka.com
- MESH Interactive Agency - meshagency.com
- First Fig Marketing & Consulting - firstfigconsulting.com
- Dobies Health Marketin - dobieshealthmarketing.com
- Gro http://www.se - gro http://www.se.com
- Altitude Internet - altitude-internet.co.uk
- LOUD Marketing - loudreputation.com
- Growth 360 - growth-360.com
- Boost Shop - boost-shop.io
- Ladybugz Interactive Agency - ladybugz.com
- Digit Bazar IT Solutions Private Limited - digitbazar.com
- MKTDIRECTOR - mktdirector.com
- pr.business - pr.business
- Monarch Seo Agency - seomyagency.com
- Digital Terai - digitalterai.com
- Cerberus Agency - cerberus.agency
- KRV Guru - krvguru.com
- Frank. - frankyou.com
- Miracle Digital Hong Kong - miracles.com.hk
- Promodo - promodo.com
- Olive Group Strategic Marketing Agency - olive.group
- Stevens & Tate Marketing - stevens-tate.com
- Leo9 Studio - leo9studio.com
- Webpinn - webpinn.com
- Rocket CRO Lab - rocketcrolab.com
- Dos Mundos Creative - dosmundoscreative.com
- SUF Digital - sufdigital.com
- Enkrishiv - enkrishiv.com
- Chainlink Relationship Marketing - chainlinkmarketing.com
- Diamond Arrow Digital Marketing - digitalmarketinggilbertaz.com
- Pink Shark Marketing - pinksharkmarketing.com
- WakeFly - wakefly.com
- Joseph Studios - josephstudios.net
- Stinson Design - stinsondesign.com
- Local Search Group - localsearchgroup.com
- Kreativ Marketing - werkreativ.com
- Margaux Agency - margauxagency.com
- InSegment - insegment.com
- Big Marlin Group - bigmarlin.group
- Routes 4 Media - routes4media.com
- LW Design - lebenswerkmexico.com
- Catapult Revenue - catapultrevenue.com
- Net Reputation - netreputation.com
- PPCStrike - ppcstrike.com
- Incitrio- incitrio.com
- Q1Media - q1media.com
- Agency Jet - agencyjet.com
- Almond Solutions - almondsolutions.com
- Appetite Creative - appetitecreative.com
- ISHIR - ishir.com
- Mountaintop Web Design - mountaintopwebdesign.com
- Ernst Media - ernstmedia.co
- Return on Now - returnonnow.com
- Strategic and Creative Marketing Inc. - scmarketinginc.com
- PKG Brand Design - pkgbranding.com
- Digital Success - digitalsuccess.us
- UAATEAM - uaateam.digital
- RankOn Technologies Pvt Ltd - rankontechnologies.com
- 6th Borough Agency - 6thborough.agency
Brands can explore the top digital marketing agencies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
