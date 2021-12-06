NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Online retail sales are expected to reach $6.39 trillion by the end of 2021, with eCommerce taking up 21.8% of that globally. As the market grows, businesses are looking for new opportunities to provide a superior shopping experience and get ahead of the competition.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace that connects brands with agencies, has released the third quarterly (Q4) list of the top eCommerce experts to hire. The list features experts in:

The top-ranking eCommerce experts worldwide, according to DesignRush's Q4 list, are:

Brands can explore the top eCommerce design and development companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

Media Contact

Srdjan Rokvic, DesignRush, 8008565417, srdjan@designrush.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE DesignRush

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.