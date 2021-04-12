SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InteractiveTV Today is bringing back The TV of Tomorrow Show's virtual event, TVOT LIVE!, April 26-30, 2021. TVOT LIVE! Spring 2021 will bring together 150+ industry leaders who are driving innovation in such areas as advanced advertising, audience measurement and research, attribution, broadcast/local TV, FAST, AVOD, SVOD, interactive programming, social video and beyond, to share unique insider-insights into their work and the strategic thinking that guides it. TVOT LIVE! is a uniquely social event, where experts explain and debate their respective visions for television's future. The event will provide an unparalleled opportunity not only to hear from—but to interact with—the women and men who are leading our industry into tomorrow.
Despite the ongoing pandemic and lockdowns, this virtual gathering will offer an unmatched opportunity to interact with fellow attendees, speakers, and experts. More than just a conference, TVOT has always been a community gathering, where long-time participants not only network and exchange ideas, but meet and collaborate with fresh new voices and perspectives. In addition to panel discussions and keynotes, TVOT LIVE! will offer rarely seen networking, business development and social interaction with industry peers. Attendees can take part in Q&As, introduce themselves through their personal profile, schedule one-on-one meetings via video chat, interact with virtual sponsor booths, and participate in passionate birds-of-a-feather discussions on crucial industry topics.
TVOT LIVE! will feature an impressive line-up of prominent experts from leading media, entertainment, advertising, and technology companies. Its sessions will explore such topics as audience measurement, the increasing importance of connected TV, new developments in advanced advertising, the rise of streaming, new broadcast technologies, the resurgence of local television advertising, the relationship between audience data and diversity, and much, much more. Featured speakers will include such luminaries as:
- Donna Speciale, President of Sales and Marketing, Univision
- Josh Feldman, CMO, NBCUniversal Media
- Rob Gelick, EVP and GM of Streaming Services/Chief Product Officer, ViacomCBS
- Andre Swanston, CEO, Tru Optik
- Anne Schelle, Managing Director, Pearl TV
- Ben Relles, Head of Innovation, YouTube Originals
- Beth Plummer, EVP/CRO, Spectrum Reach
- Christy Tanner, EVP and GM, CBS News Digital
- Helen Katz, EVP of Research, Publicis Media
- James LaVallee, Executive Lead, Comcast RISE
- Jamie Hindhaugh, COO, BT Sport
- Jane Clarke, CEO/Managing Director, CIMM
- Janelle Rodriguez, SVP of Editorial, NBC News
- Liz Corbin, Head of News, European Broadcasting Union (EBU)
- Madeleine Noland, President, ATSC
- Michael Vinson, SVP of Analytics Strategy, Comscore
- Radha Subramanyam, Chief Research and Analytics Officer, ViacomCBS
- Rishad Tobaccowala, Author, Restoring the Soul of Business: Staying Human in the Age of Data
- Rob Weisbord, President of Broadcast/CRO, Sinclair Broadcast
- Scott N. Brown, GM of Audience Measurement, Nielsen
- Scott Schiller, Global Chief Commercial Officer, ENGINE
"This event was one of the most successful virtual shows I went to last year," said industry strategist and consultant Albert Lewitinn, an industry veteran and long-time TVOT participant. "The reason it worked so well was the social aspect. No other show could replicate the feeling of networking with your peers at a live event brimming with energy, but the TVOT team is always looking for opportunities to connect people. I have seen how many of the connections made at TVOT turn into very successful business ventures. A virtual event just means more of our colleagues from far and wide can share in the full TVOT experience and meet a wider range of world-class colleagues."
TVOT Live connects groups from all over the world. As Tracy Swedlow, Co-Producer of The TV of Tomorrow Show puts it, "Our goal is always to put on a show that introduces the amazing community we've built to new voices, and now we can include voices from all around the globe. In 2021, we want to emphasize networking, business development and social interaction to allow our global community to center around an interactive TV experience."
TVOT LIVE! Spring 2021 sponsors include Firstlight Media, New York Interconnect, VIZIO, Imagine Communications, Simpli.fi, Innovid, DigiCAP, LTN Global, MarketCast, Centriply, Canoe, Amobee, Pearl, Fastly, Verizon Media, Comscore, Gracenote, and Breakaway Communications.
