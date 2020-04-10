DETROIT, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular Detroit-area artist, Robert Dempster, has produced a music video for a song he wrote honoring those at the very front line of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic called Heroes Work Here. The inspiration for the song and video came to him when talking to family members and friends who are working the front lines at some of Detroit's most overwhelmed hospitals due to this deadly virus. "I've been so moved by the stories they tell me and by what I've seen with my own eyes, that the lyrics just came to me," said Dempster.
The song – and the video - have been very well-received in this community and local hospitals have been encouraging their workers to watch and listen to it. "The response to this video has been more than I ever anticipated," Dempster said in a recent radio interview.
Dempster has been in the Detroit music and art scene for years. He enjoys the unique distinction of heading up the very first band that ever performed at the iconic Grande Ballroom in the 1960's and has performed with such rock and roll legends as The Yardbirds, Bob Seger and The MC-5. He also wrote and performed the hit single Blue Skies, Yellow Sun. His Studio D in Birmingham, Michigan was home to some of the biggest names in the art world – both musical and visual fine art.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xh1KIbLBqmg
For more information on the Heroes Work Here project, contact:
Robert Dempster
RGDempsterMusic.com
248-398-9999
237778@email4pr.com
Jeff Holme
Pen Media
313-949-5855