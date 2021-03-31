DETROIT, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As an active author, director and producer, Dennis Reed II stays focused on the next big thing - and now the next big thing happens to be his own work. The Detroit-based multi-talent is closing out the first quarter of 2021 with accolades with two of the most viewed films on Tubi - Indictment: Who Is Jonathan Carter?, which was originally released Summer 2020, and He Said She Said, which premiered on the popular streaming service earlier this month. The films hit #1 and #2 the week of March 15, respectively, and closed out the week of March 21-26 in the Top 10 and Top 20, respectively.
Reed's current success with his own DRII Productions is shared with Homestead Entertainment, a premier film distribution company which launched in 2020. Homestead is celebrating yet another success in March as the film Antoine Allen-directed movie Lola also hit Tubi's most viewed list, sitting presently in the Top 5 on the service. As Spring sets in, Reed is currently finalizing First Lady 3, the third installment of his popular film series starring Nicole "Hoopz" Alexander. The movie will premiere on Tubi in May, and more projects are currently in the works.
Indictment: Who Is Jonathan Carter? is centered around the mystery of family man Jonathan Carter, who he is and what he really does day-to-day. The web around Carter's alleged criminal activities is an intricate structure, which won't be easily unraveled. The movie stars Jennifer Williams of VH1's Basketball Wives, artist / entrepreneur Benzino of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, actor/rapper K Deezy, and multi-faceted entertainer Lemastor Spratling. Indictment also features appearances from actress Velda Hunter, teen rapper Que9 and Las Vegas-based MMG artist Yowda.
He Said She Said tells the tale of a young couple wrecked by lies, cheating and uncertainty. Add in a nosy best friend, persistent exes, and overly-concerned family members, and count on some explosive drama. Adapted from Dennis Reed II's original stage play, the rom-com stars cast members from the original play, Lemastor Spratling and Velda Hunter; along with Juju Cee, known best for her appearance in VH1's Love & Hip Hop New York; and actors including Chris Flannogan, Mena Monroe, and Kaamel a.k.a. Diezel.
"Having both the number one and number two films at the same time is amazing, definitely a win for our teams at DRII Productions and Homestead," Reed says of this exciting time. "The recognition feels good because I'm fully independent, leveling up with the big boys. It's incredible to be able to create and film dope movies right here in Detroit, and see people appreciating them."
Homestead co-founders Leonard Burnett and Rob Johnson are on the same page with Dennis Reed II as they celebrate a strong first quarter. "Homestead was founded on the premise that talented filmmakers of color are often not presented with the same opportunities to share their art with the world. The popularity of Dennis Reed's He Said, She Said and Indictment films, and Antoine Allen's Lola confirms our long-held belief that there is a strong appetite for diverse, compelling, and original content. It is exciting to watch audiences experience and enjoy films that may have previously gone under the radar. We are thrilled to be at the forefront of bringing new and original voices to the screen."
Follow Dennis Reed II on socials, watch his movies, and listen to the official He Said She Said soundtrack and more here: https://linktr.ee/DennisReed
Watch the official trailer for He Said She Said
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YMDCYvXbQ9Y
Watch the official trailer for Indictment: Who Is Jonathan Carter?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gxc776CaD_w
Media Contact
Dove Clark, Tygereye Entertainment, +1 (206) 953-3683, TygereyeEnt@gmail.com
SOURCE Dennis Reed II