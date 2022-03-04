DETROIT, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When producer and composer Alexander Vlachos (Greater Alexander) experienced suicidal thoughts because of his depression, he says creating his music saved his life. https://youtu.be/kJIBmUoCm4w. Paying it forward, he rescued an abandoned house blocks from the Motown Museum in Detroit, to make it an artists' residency and creative hub for established musicians and artists to flourish physically and mentally.
"Our unique goal for Greater Impact House is to provide a space free of the influence from vices like alcohol, cannabis, gaming, gambling and more, so artists have a cathartic experience with their authentic selves while creating their art," said Vlachos."
Vlachos and partner Karianne Spans-Hanna, who has a Masters in Art Therapy and degree from the college for Creative Studies in Detroit, are busy fundraising to complete renovations to the 3,600 square foot house, built in 1911. Plans are also being made to convert the first floor to adapt to the needs of disabled artists, with the help of John Katona at GM Able. https://youtu.be/e4oeIkrtUIk
24 hours of Live Music and Art Supporting Greater Things
"We're organizing an amazing fundraiser you won't see anywhere else— 'Greater Impact Live-24 hours of Live Music and Art to Support Greater Impact House'," said Spans-Hanna. "It's artists helping other artists, so we can complete the rooms and the outside porch of the house for concerts."
The 24 hour "Greater Impact Live" event hopes to raise $30,000 and will showcase 24 talented musicians and bands from across the nation playing live for 24 hours straight, as well as visual artists creating pieces during the event. Tickets will be sold and streaming will be available for the event on April, 22, 2022 at: http://www.greaterimpacthouse.com/2424.
Recent crowdfunding linked to a kickstarter http://kck.st/3DkHVV1 raised $10,000, and funds were used to rehab the roof and some plumbing and electric.
The goal for completion of the house is Fall 2022 when they will have the artists' residencies, eight rooms to play music, create art, and collaborate, as well as a hub for ongoing wellness initiatives offered for the growing artist community in Metro Detroit.
Artists or donors interested in supporting the 24 hour live event can sign up here: http://www.greaterimpacthouse.com/2424
For more information about "Greater Impact Live" or Greater Impact House contact: Alexander greateralexander@gmail.com.
