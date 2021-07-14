JUPITER, Fla., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast 4Q/2021, an upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on how technology is being used to create a real-time digital immersive experience.
This segment will explore FansXR INC's (FXR) award winning augmented reality, virtual reality, and 360 dome experiences showcasing a unique digital media platform that provides live fan-controlled broadcast views for entertainment, gamification, and sports betting.
Audiences will see how FansXR integrates actual footage and manipulated imagery to create realistic looking environments for context. The show will also explore how FansXR creates real-and-virtual combined environments and human-machine interactions that are generated by computer technology and wearables.
"As fans return to the stadium, the post-COVID boom is driving revenues throughout the entertainment business sector. With use of 5G, we believe the sector will reinvent itself to attract a younger crowd and offer immersive personalized experiences," said Matt Coleman, CEO, FansXR.
Hearing from experts in the field, spectators will see how FansXR is becoming a global leader in fan-controlled entertainment.
"The technology allows anyone to participate in sporting events and entertainment, regardless of their location," said Colin Ferguson, producer for the Advancements series. "We are excited to share this with viewers."
About FansXR:
Fans XR offers teams, leagues, broadcasters, and the entertainment industry the ability to drive new revenues through the use of emerging innovations combining 5G and XR products and services that increase advertising and sponsorship placements, ticketing, merchandise sales and sports betting, while creating new databases offering unique fan engagement gamification.
For more information, visit: http://www.fansxr.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
Media Contact
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info@advancementstv.com
SOURCE Advancements