JUPITER, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast Q3/2022, Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on advances in innovative structure and perimeter defense strategies to protect homes and business from wildfires.
This segment of Advancements will explore the significant impact of wildfires on both the quality of life and the economy of communities, which require innovative strategies to reduce the tremendous losses that occur each year. The show will touch on the primary cause of initial ignition – embers, which can travel miles from the fire front and can cause loss of property and life within minutes.
With roughly 58,985 fires, affecting some 7,100,000 acres in 2021 alone, the show will explore how science, technology, and innovation are working together to create a solution for the 4.5 million U.S. homes located in high or extreme risk of wildfire.
With a look at Embers Protection Services, viewers will see how technology is automating wildfire protection, providing safety barriers to help reduce structure fires caused from wildfires and airborne embers. Hearing from experts, the show will explore how the smart exterior fire suppression system creates wildfire-safe properties by implementing innovative structure and perimeter strategies.
"EPS provides a proactive solution to reducing the losses in our communities incurred by wildfires. Our technology utilizes multiple satellite data sources to create robust wildfire mapping software, which allows for early warning wildfire detection and automated activation based on smart technology and nearby fire threats," said Chris McDonald, CEO of Embers Protection Services.
Spectators will also see how the smart technology's auto structure defense system deploys water to the roof ridge and under the eaves to defend against airborne embers and will also learn about its auto perimeter defense technology, which deploys Phos-Chek fire retardant to surrounding vegetation to defend against encroaching fire.
"With 24/7 monitoring, Embers Protection Services takes the guesswork and uncertainty off the table when wildfires break out," said Colin Ferguson, senior producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to exploring how the technology is improving safety for those living in high-risk areas."
About Embers Protection Services:
As a leader in the industry, EPS provides innovative solutions to reduce the risk and losses incurred by wildfires. The Embers Protection System (EPS) is a smart exterior fire prevention system that creates wildfire-safe properties. Its automated solution now empowers residential and commercial property owners to be proactive, prepared, and in control.
For more information, visit: http://www.embersprotectionservices.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across several industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
