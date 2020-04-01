DECATUR, Texas, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Depixtion," the colorful layered logic puzzle game based on the Picross formula, is coming to the Nintendo Switch™ system on April 10th 2020 throughout all 34 countries in the European Nintendo eShop marketplace, developer DevHour Games announced earlier today. This news comes after its original launch on Nintendo Switch on February 28th in the United States and Mexico and March 16th in Canada.
Depixtion will hit the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch with over 96 Puzzles ranging in size from 4x4, 8x8, 12x12, 16x16, 20x20, and 24x24. Thanks to Depixtion's innovative color mixing mechanics, each puzzle is comprised of 3 individual color Picross puzzles and features the largest color palette in a Picross game to date! Kotaku described it as "deep dish Picross with twist."
Depixtion is available for pre-purchase on the European eShop as of April 1st, 2020. Complete list of country availability, trailers, screenshots and digital storefronts are included in the Press Kit below.
Features:
- 96 Depixtion Images - 288 Picross Puzzles
- Sizes range from 4x4, 8x8, 12x12, 16x16, 20x20, and 24x24
- Largest color palette in a Picross game to date
- Hand-crafted puzzles, truly solvable with logic
- Beginners and Advanced Tutorial. Easy to learn, hard to master!
- Autosaving. Don't worry about any losing any progress
Depixtion was featured at E3 2019 within the National Videogame Museum Booth as well as the 2019 Let's Play Gaming Expo in Irving, TX where it took home 2nd for Best Indie. Kevin Smith is even a fan.
