RALEIGH, N.C., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Device Magic, an industry-leading mobile data collection platform, announced today a robust web forms application. The enhanced app mirrors Device Magic's mobile forms application interface, and provides users with the ability to complete and submit forms from their desktop computers, laptops or any web-based device.
In response to the current workforce landscape, employers are tasked with finding data collection software to accommodate three major categories of workers: fully-mobile, hybrid and office-based. Device Magic web forms app was designed to facilitate workflow flexibility and process efficiencies among these groups, specifically mobile- and web-based users. Now, data collection can be done in the field using the mobile forms app on an Android or iOS-supported device, or be completed at home or the office by accessing the web forms app through a web browser.
"Device Magic's web forms app provides a solution to common workflow challenges, such as approval sign-offs from a desktop on collected form data," said Peter Schulz, vice president of product at Device Magic. "Our users now have access to the same data collection capabilities whether they're using a smartphone or a desktop computer. Forms can be completed and submitted anytime, anywhere, from virtually any digital device."
Device Magic web forms app offers the same multimedia functionality as the mobile forms app, including camera, sketching and geotagging functions. Users can access the web forms app by scanning a device authentication QR code or by logging in with an email address associated with a connected device.
The web forms app is now available for all Device Magic customers. Interested parties can test the new feature to see if it is a fit for their organization by signing up for a free 14-day trial at http://www.devicemagic.com.
About Device Magic:
Device Magic is an industrial grade mobile data collection solution used by thousands of organizations worldwide. Device Magic's integrated platform enables professional teams to create customized digital forms and automated workflows to seamlessly collect and distribute data from anywhere, even offline. Founded in 2011, the Raleigh-based company has become a leader in the continued development of innovative functions, features and integrations to meet the evolving data collection needs of professional teams across a variety of industries. For more information, visit http://www.devicemagic.com or call 855-257-9650.
Media Contact
Ken Pittman, Device Magic, +1 (855) 257-9650 Ext: 106, marketing@devicemagic.com
Jennifer Herman, Device Magic, (336)207-1165, jennifer.herman@devicemagic.com
SOURCE Device Magic