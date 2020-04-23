LAS VEGAS, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Resorts®, a global leader in the hospitality, vacation ownership and entertainment industries, announces the expansion of its Diamond Live program to include virtual concerts and Q&A sessions with chart-topping artists and celebrities including Lee Brice, Cole Swindell, Tyler Farr, Easton Corbin, Colt Ford and more.
This unique #DiamondLIVE @ Home series provides an intimate entertainment experience and opportunity for fans to connect with their favorite musicians and sports stars – from the comfort of their home. Earlier this month, the series kicked off with an acoustic performance from Lee Brice and a Q&A with Cole Swindell. Replays of the events are available on Diamond's Facebook and Instagram accounts, @DiamondResorts.
Prior to each event, fans are encouraged to submit questions for each celebrity to answer during the livestream.
"We know that people are craving a sense of community, connection and positivity right now and we hope this series brings some joy to fans around the world," said Diamond Resorts CEO Mike Flaskey. "Diamond's commitment to hosting unforgettable experiences remains even if we are all joining from the comfort and safety of our homes. We're thrilled to have so many artists and sports stars take part and we look forward to welcoming new fans each week."
While additional events are expected to be announced soon, the current #DiamondLIVE @ Home line-up includes the following live performances and Q&A sessions:
- April 23 at 6:00 p.m. ET: Concert by Ken Block and Drew Copeland from Sister Hazel
- April 28 at 5:00 p.m. ET: Q&A with Michael Waltrip, a two-time Daytona 500 winner
- April 30 at 6:00 p.m. ET: Concert by country singer-songwriter Easton Corbin
- May 5 at 5:00 p.m. ET: Q&A with LPGA Tour pro Brittany Lincicome
- May 7 at 6:00 p.m. ET: Concert by country singer-songwriter Tyler Farr
- May 12 at 5:00 p.m. ET: Golf event with PGA Tour pro Nate Lashley
- May 14 at 6:00 p.m. ET: Q&A with country music singer-songwriter Colt Ford
Additional events will be announced on DiamondResorts.com. All of the concerts will be live streamed on the official Diamond Resorts Facebook page; the Q&A sessions will be held on the official Diamond Resorts Instagram account.
About Diamond Resorts
Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.