NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diana Ross sings "Thank You" to the world. "This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time," said Ms. Ross. Her new album, "Thank You" is scheduled for release this fall through Decca Records / Universal Music Group. The title track and first single," Thank You," will be available for streaming and download on June 17.
THANK YOU TEASER VIDEO: https://youtu.be/Zjz8MShpR6w
Recorded in her home studio, "Thank You" offers a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness. With its songs of happiness, appreciation, and joy, it wholeheartedly acknowledges that we are in this all together. Her family, friends and loyal and loving audiences all around the globe have been an integral part of her wonderful life's story. In this special moment, it is time to step into the light.
Ms. Ross co-wrote and collaborated on the 13 songs along with award-winning songwriters and producers including: Jack Antonoff, Troy Miller, Triangle Park, Spike Stent, Prince Charlez, Amy Wadge, Neff-U, Freddie Wexler, Jimmy Napes, Tayla Parx, Fred White, and Nathanial Ledgewick
Let us come together in harmony and gratitude with Diana Ross now and for the future. "I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart. "Let Love Lead the Way"
"Thank You" Track Listing
- Thank You
- If the World Just Danced
- All Is Well
- In Your Heart
- Just In Case
- The Answers Always Love
- Let's Do It
- I Still Believe
- Count On Me
- Tomorrow
- Beautiful Love
- Time To Call
- Come Together
Social Media
Facebook: /dianaross
Instagram: @dianaross
Twitter: @dianaross
TikTok: @dianaross
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diana-ross-thank-you--new-album-released-in-the-autumn-301314260.html
SOURCE Decca Records