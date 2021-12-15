LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At long last, families worldwide can look forward to a holiday season free from that most rancorous topic of debate: is "Die Hard" a Christmas movie? According to the team at Garbage Pail Kids: The Game℠ (now available for download in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store) the answer – once and for all – is yes.
Jago Studios, creator of interactive social entertainment, in partnership with Topps is proud to announce the findings of their exhaustive study on the matter. In preparation for release of their "Crappy Holidays" game update, a team of crack(ed) researchers delved deep into the Garbage Pail Kids archives and unearthed the Bruised Bruce card [see attached artwork], a GPK tribute to the classic Bruce Willis actioner that they say settles the matter conclusively.
"It's all there," said Jago Studios' CEO Stuart Drexler, in reference to the card. "The lights, the tree, the machine gun. If that stuff doesn't say 'Christmas' then I don't know what does."
Ira Friedman, Vice President of Global Licensing at Topps, concurred. "With this controversy behind us at last, families can gather for their holiday celebrations without fear of strife. Now that 'Die Hard' has unequivocally been declared a Christmas movie, what's left to argue about?"
Garbage Pail Kids: The Game℠ is a card collecting and strategy role playing game for mobile devices, developed by Jago Studios under license from The Topps Company, Inc., the originator of the Garbage Pail Kids property. Since the launch of the game in 2019, avid players who grew up loving the iconic (and iconoclastic) trading card series have fallen just as deeply in love with the game – but even they couldn't have foreseen its current role as global peacemaker and ultimate argument-settler.
Garbage Pail Kids: The Game is free-to-play and available for download at get.gpkthegame.com. For more information and to receive updates on the game, visit gpkthegame.com or follow @gpkgame on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Yippee-Ki-Yay, mobile gamers!
ABOUT THE GAME
Garbage Pail Kids™, the mischievous and over-the-top 80's icons, are back and ready to battle! Build a team of your favorite cards with original characters released by Topps in the 1980s and beyond. Fully animated like never before, these wacky kids will fight with everything they've got— lasers, spray paint, dance moves, nuclear weapons, and anything they can spit, spew, or hurl.
Collect Your Favorite Cards
Adam Bomb, Tee Vee Stevie, and (now the #1 requested character) Nasty Nick are just a few of the characters you remember, however, now they are ready to fight. Pick your favorites to build your strongest crew while balancing the chase of unlocking rare cards as you progress. Learn quirky skills, find bizarre gear, and level up your outrageous team...to VICTORY.
Conquer The Arena, Worm Wars, Daily Events and Campaign Stages
Challenge other players and prove your skill in the PVP Arena - Chunderdome: Two players enter, one player heaves! Earn bonus daily rewards and climb the leaderboard to GPK glory.
Dive in the dumpster, take out the trash, and come play in the wild and crazy Garbage Pail Kids universe!
ABOUT JAGO STUDIOS
Founded in 2017, Jago Studios creates interactive social entertainment oozing with irreverence and virality. Their core team of game and brand veterans have decades of experience developing high profile, influential entertainment licenses and intellectual properties. Jago Studios invents, designs, and launches compelling play experiences made for mobile-first lifestyles, tickling the funny bone and strengthening meaningful social connections as people play together and laugh together. Visit jagostudios.com for more information.
ABOUT THE TOPPS COMPANY
Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is the preeminent creator and brand marketer of physical and digital sports cards, entertainment cards and collectibles, and distinctive confectionery products. Topps' leading sports and entertainment products include Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, Indian Premier League, Star Wars, WWE, UFC, Wacky Packages®, Garbage Pail Kids®, Mars Attacks® and other trading cards, sticker album collections and collectibles. Topps' app portfolio, including Topps BUNT®, Topps NFL HUDDLE®, TOPPS KICK® and Topps® Star Wars℠: Card Trader, has been a hit with millions of fans around the world. Topps' confectionery brands include Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, and Bazooka® bubble gum. Topps was acquired by Michael Eisner's Tornante Company and Madison Dearborn Partners in October 2007. For additional information, visit Topps.com and Candymania.com.
℠ & © The Topps Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Garbage Pail Kids and GPK are registered trademarks of The Topps Company, Inc. and is Officially Licensed by The Topps Company, Inc.
