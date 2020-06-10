BURNSVILLE, Minn., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diedrich RPM, a marketing firm based in Burnsville, MN, has announced the launch of a proprietary online dashboard platform that gives users real-time ROI for their marketing investments. The dashboard uses custom APIs that bring to life call tracking, web lead capture, and other integrations that are not available on other platforms.
"I've owned a marketing and research company for more than 25 years," said Liz Diedrich, owner, and CEO of Diedrich RPM. "The first question that I would ask myself if I was the client is 'How is my marketing money working for me?' This dashboard is designed to leverage research and marketing plans, obtain validation for marketing investments, and provide financial direction on the sales pipeline."
The dashboard tool is the result of years of exhaustive research done by Diedrich RPM on better ways of tracking marketing ROI.
"ROI historically has been conducted with a combination of tracking via Google Analytics, call tracking, contact form submissions, web lead tracking, influencer conversions, traditional media conversions, blog interactions, etc. The information had to be collected and manually entered into reports because our costs and the hard costs associated with paid advertising and the value of a lead are not part of Google Analytics or available through other platforms," said Diedrich. "The process for providing the reporting was time-consuming and required multiple staff members to put these reports together, not to mention the time it takes to present the quarter over quarter performance information. This dashboard changes all that."
The dashboard not only provides real-time ROI but is also designed to show clients what is working, can compare data to previous quarters and years, allows for date filtering to look at custom date ranges, ROI metrics for individual ad campaigns, and eliminates the need for large ROI reports.
"It's a great tool, it provides full transparency into the work and results DRPM does for us," said John Lund, VP of Sales and Marketing for Thern Inc. "If there is ever a question on our budget, this dashboard provides the data to support our strategic direction and marketing investment—without having to wait three months for a full report."
About Diedrich RPM
Diedrich RPM is a research-propelled marketing agency in Burnsville, Minnesota that services clients across a wide variety of industries. For more information, contact Mike Fogg mike@dierichrpm.com or 651-236-7919.