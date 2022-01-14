CHENGDU, China, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digiarty Software, a leading and innovative multimedia software developer company, presents a well-received editing tool, VideoProc Vlogger, to turn the clips into a high-quality mini-movie. VideoProc team also kicks off a Seed Program with $4000 rewards for creators. Anyone who creates an over 60s video with VideoProc Vlogger as required will get at least a $20 reward from:
After a long Christmas and New Year holiday season, most people must have accumulated a wealth of cherished footage of family gatherings, travels, real-life activities, sports, kids, or pets. It's a time for giving and sharing videos.
VideoProc Vlogger is a free video editing software that helps make high-quality videos with little to no effect. Even beginners can edit videos and create cinematic holiday mini-movies in simple steps.
How to Make a High-quality Mini-Movie
Step 1. Capture high-quality footage
People are suggested to use a compact yet light-weight gear like a GoPro as the go-to camera. It is good at shooting videos on the way without many shakings. Semi-professionals can move on to advanced DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, or HD camcorders. For beginners, recent smartphones are fine.
Tips:
1) Prepare materials (both videos and photos) as many as possible that might be used in the edits.
2) Shoot in high and ultra-high resolution. For example, a 4K shot downscaled to 1080p is sharper than the original 1080p video.
Step 2. Select and arrange the media material
Prepare all the videos, pictures, and audios that may be used in editing. Get familiar with the footage and import useful media files into VideoProc Vlogger and add them to the timeline. Do the shot-by-shot analysis, drag to change the order, split one clip into several, and trim off the unwanted parts.
Step 3. Start editing and fine-tuning
VideoProc Vlogger has vivid features to crop, rotate, add background music, add text, apply transitions, and remove fisheye. It also has creative and advanced modules to change video speed, adjust motion paths, correct color, make a split-screen video, chroma key, and blend.
"Don't worry if you've never edited a movie before. This software is beginner-friendly and really useful for people who are not geared towards but want to improve their cinematic storytelling," commented a true user of VideoProc Vlogger.
Different Video Ideas for 2022
People can create videos that differ in types and scenes for 2022.
1. Make a storytelling travel video
Do extensive research and carefully structure a story for the travel video. Try to find a thread that can be weaved into the story or imitate a favorite vacation video posted by anyone else. Edit the video and audio according to the storyline and emotional changes.
2. Make a recap reel for the year
It is simple to make a popular year cap reel of 2021 and share it on different video platforms. A user just needs to stitch the related videos and photos together into a short and share-worthy highlight reel.
1) Create a project at 9:16 ratio (for TikTok or Instagram) in VideoProc Vlogger.
2) Add videos and photos as many as possible.
3) Adjust the photos in order.
4) Add music to fit the recap.
5) Add transitions.
6) Change the duration of the videos and photos.
7) Export after finishing all the edits.
3. Make a unique vlog
Users can make a unique vlog of family gathers, sports, exercises, cooking, pets, kids, and so on easily with VideoProc Vlogger.
