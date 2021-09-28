CHENGDU, China, Sep. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digiarty Software announces today that VideoProc is rebranded as VideoProc Converter on its 3rd anniversary. The name change is part of a rebranding initiative to better align with the company's product roadmap. VideoProc Converter will concentrate on video conversion and processing in the future, while the company's new product, VideoProc Vlogger, will focus on non-linear video editing.
VideoProc Converter is a hit product of Digiarty Software. This one-stop video processing software utilizes full GPU acceleration throughout 4K Ultra HD videos converting and resizing linearly. Since its release on September 25, 2018, the installed base of VideoProc Converter has reached 3 million units from 180 countries.
Along with the name change, VideoProc Converter comes with a new version release. The latest version of VideoPorc Converter 4.3 adds support for Windows 11 OS released on October, and macOS12 Monterey, the 18th major release of macOS unveiled in June 2021. Moreover, VideoProc Converter copies AC3 when merging files.
Highlighted Technology of VideoProc Converter
- Delivers buttery smooth video processing with the advanced Level-3 Hardware Acceleration, fully powered by Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA GPUs.
- Expedites 4K/8K/HDR video transcoding and processing while optimizing file size and output video quality.
- Encompasses 370+ input codecs and 420+ output formats without third-party codec packs, and supports transcoding needs, including H264 to H265 (HEVC), MKV to MP4, AVI to YouTube, 3D to 2D, etc.
- Answers bare-bones audio/video editing needs, downloading online content, and screen recording. Users can cut and merge video clips, add effects, correct fisheye and stabilize GoPro videos, and more.
- Compresses large video size by 90% with a merely pixel-level quality difference.
"Other than non-linear editing, VideoProc Converter focuses on offering more facile and lower CPU consuming operating experience for 4K video processing", said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software. "We build everything around simplicity in VideoProc Converter. Experienced users will benefit from our core technologies, including GPU acceleration. They can select codec, bitrates, frame rate, aspect ratios, and sample rate as need. Novice users will find it easy to get their hands around the clean and simple interface. It's fairly easy to use."
For users that need more professional editing features, Digiarty also reveals a free non-linear video editing software, VideoProc Vlogger. This new editing freeware allows creating motion effects, applying speed ramping, doing color grading/correcting, editing audio/background music, and more.
Digiarty decides to rebrand VideoProc Converter and better embrace a future full of continuous improvement and endless innovation. The name change also reflects the value proposition and go-to-market approach. The main function and download link will not be changed. VideoProc Converter will be maintained and updated as usual. There's more to expect in the future.
About Digiarty Software, Inc.
Digiarty Software, Inc. is a leading company in the multimedia software industry founded in 2006. Video editor, video recorder, video converter, video downloader, DVD ripper, DVD backup, iPhone manager, are representing functions of its users-favored products. With 15 years of development, Digiarty has accumulated a vast user base all over the world and evolved to be a prosperous company in the industry.
