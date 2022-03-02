Digimarc The Barcode of Everything(TM) (PRNewsfoto/Digimarc Corporation)

Digimarc The Barcode of Everything(TM) (PRNewsfoto/Digimarc Corporation)

 By Digimarc Corporation

BEAVERTON, Ore., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 28% to $7.1 million compared to $5.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting higher subscription revenue, primarily related to the sale of 10 non-core patents from our patent portfolio, and higher service revenue, primarily related to increased HolyGrail 2.0 activities.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 13% to $13.2 million compared to $11.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting $1.0 million of non-recurring legal and accounting costs incurred for the acquisition of EVRYTHNG Limited. Excluding these non-recurring costs, operating expenses increased $0.4 million, or 4%, to $12.1 million, reflecting higher consulting, travel and marketing costs.

Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 5% to $8.2 million compared to $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, due to higher operating expenses partially offset by higher revenue.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 5% to $8.2 million or $(0.50) loss per common share compared to $7.8 million or $(1.27) loss per common share in the fourth quarter of 2020. The loss per common share in the fourth quarter of 2020 was impacted by an $11.4 million adjustment representing the intrinsic value of the Series B Convertible Preferred Stock issued to TCM|Strategic Partners LLP that converted to common stock in December 2020.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for fiscal year 2021 increased 11% to $26.5 million compared to $24.0 million in fiscal year 2020, reflecting higher subscription revenue, primarily related to the sale of 10 non-core patents from our patent portfolio and from contracts with new customers, and higher service revenue, primarily related to increased HolyGrail 2.0 activities.

Operating expenses for fiscal year 2021 increased 18% to $57.6 million compared to $48.9 million in fiscal year 2020, reflecting $6.2 million of non-recurring cost incurred under the Separation Agreement and General Release we entered into with our former chief executive officer in April 2021 upon his retirement and $1.1 million of non-recurring legal and accounting costs incurred for the acquisition of EVRYTHNG Limited. Excluding these non-recurring costs, operating expenses increased $1.4 million, or 3%, to $50.3 million, reflecting higher consulting and recruiting costs, partially offset by lower compensation costs.

Operating loss for fiscal year 2021 increased 21% to $39.9 million compared to $32.8 million in fiscal year 2020, due to higher operating expenses partially offset by higher revenue.

Other income, net for fiscal year 2021 was $5.1 million, reflecting a $5.1 million gain realized on the forgiveness of our Paycheck Protection Program loan in September 2021.

Net loss for fiscal year 2021 increased 7% to $34.8 million or $(2.11) loss per common share compared to a net loss of $32.5 million or $(3.41) loss per common share in fiscal year 2020. The loss per common share in fiscal year 2020 was impacted by the same $11.4 million adjustment noted above.

At December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term marketable securities totaled $41.6 million compared to $77.7 million at December 31, 2020.

Conference call

Digimarc will hold a conference call today (Wednesday, March 2, 2022) to discuss these results and provide an update on market conditions and execution of strategy. CEO Riley McCormack, CFO Charles Beck and CLO Robert Chamness will host the call starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time). A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and in the investor section of the company's website. The conference call script will also be posted to the company's website shortly before the call.

For those who wish to call in via telephone to ask a question, please dial the number below at least five minutes before the scheduled start time:

Toll-Free Number: 866-562-9934

International Number: 706-679-0638

Conference ID: 8569889

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Lara Burhenn at +1 503-469-4704.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer and leader in digital watermarking solutions and the automatic identification of media, including packaging, commercial print, digital images, audio and video. Digimarc helps customers drive efficiency, accuracy and security across physical and digital supply chains. Visit us at digimarc.com on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @digimarc to learn more.

Forward-looking statements

Except for historical information contained in this release, the matters described in this release contain various "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements include statements identified by terminology such as "will," "should," "expects," "estimates," "predicts" and "continue" or other derivations of these or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are statements of management's opinion and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied from the statements in this release as a result of changes in economic, business and regulatory factors. More detailed information about risk factors that may affect actual results are outlined in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Digimarc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

 

Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Income Statement Information

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)







Three Month Information





Twelve Month Information







December 31,





December 31,





December 31,





December 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020



Revenue:

































Service



$

3,499





$

2,899





$

15,006





$

13,881



Subscription





3,626







2,654







11,514







10,109



Total revenue





7,125







5,553







26,520







23,990



Cost of revenue:

































Service





1,584







1,136







6,299







5,827



Subscription





586







559







2,478







2,107



Total cost of revenue





2,170







1,695







8,777







7,934



Gross profit:

































Service





1,915







1,763







8,707







8,054



Subscription





3,040







2,095







9,036







8,002



Total gross profit





4,955







3,858







17,743







16,056



Gross profit margin:

































Service





55%







61%







58%







58%



Subscription





84%







79%







78%







79%



Total gross profit margin





70%







69%







67%







67%





































Operating expenses:

































Sales and marketing





4,568







4,428







20,433







18,845



Research, development and engineering





4,612







4,011







17,542







17,314



General and administrative





4,023







3,253







19,634







12,710



Total operating expenses





13,203







11,692







57,609







48,869





































Operating loss





(8,248)







(7,834)







(39,866)







(32,813)



Other income:

































Gain on extinguishment of note payable

















5,094









Other income (loss)





3







20







29







277



Other income, net





3







20







5,123







277





































Loss before income taxes





(8,245)







(7,814)







(34,743)







(32,536)



Benefit (provision) for income taxes





1







(2)







(16)







(1)



Net loss



$

(8,244)





$

(7,816)





$

(34,759)





$

(32,537)



Beneficial conversion feature











(11,443)













(11,443)



Net loss attributable to common shares



$

(8,244)





$

(19,259)





$

(34,759)





$

(43,980)





































Earnings (loss) per common share:

































Loss per common share - basic



$

(0.50)





$

(1.27)





$

(2.11)





$

(3.41)



Loss per common share - diluted



$

(0.50)





$

(1.27)





$

(2.11)





$

(3.41)



Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic





16,565







15,222







16,463







12,906



Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted





16,565







15,222







16,463







12,906



 

 

Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)







December 31,





December 31,







2021





2020



Assets

















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents (1)



$

13,789





$

19,696



Marketable securities (1)





19,537







58,032



Trade accounts receivable, net





6,368







3,907



Loan receivable from related party





2,001









Other current assets





2,316







2,197



Total current assets





44,011







83,832



Marketable securities (1)





8,292









Property and equipment, net





2,875







3,272



Intangibles, net





6,611







6,612



Goodwill





1,114







1,114



Other assets





1,973







2,198



Total assets



$

64,876





$

97,028





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities



$

4,727





$

2,827



Deferred revenue





2,989







3,002



Note payable, current











3,947



Total current liabilities





7,716







9,776



Lease liability and other long-term liabilities





1,780







2,295



Note payable, long-term











1,118



Total liabilities





9,496







13,189





















Commitments and contingencies



































Shareholders' equity:

















Preferred stock





50







50



Common stock





17







17



Additional paid-in capital





261,324







255,024



Accumulated deficit





(206,011)







(171,252)



Total shareholders' equity





55,380







83,839





















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

64,876





$

97,028







































(1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term marketable securities was $41,618 and $77,728 at December 30, 2021

and 2020, respectively.



 

 

Digimarc Corporation

Consolidated Cash Flow Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Twelve Month Information







December 31,





December 31,







2021





2020



Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net loss



$

(34,759)





$

(32,537)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

















Depreciation, amortization and write-off of property and equipment





1,370







1,531



Amortization and write-off of intangibles





678







771



Amortization of right of use assets under operating leases





493







470



Amortization of net premiums (discounts) on marketable securities





650







204



Gain on extinguishment of note payable





(5,032)









Stock-based compensation





11,936







9,115



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Trade accounts receivable





(2,647)







114



Other current assets





(119)







259



Other assets





(83)







(8)



Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities





2,078







512



Deferred revenue





(10)







(199)



Lease liability and other long-term liabilities





(671)







(170)



Net cash used in operating activities





(26,116)







(19,938)





















Cash flows from investing activities:

















Loan to related party





(2,000)









Purchase of property and equipment





(966)







(1,020)



Capitalized patent costs





(606)







(612)



Maturities of marketable securities





82,076







42,951



Purchases of marketable securities





(52,523)







(75,583)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities





25,981







(34,264)





















Cash flows from financing activities:

















Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs











38,603



Issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs











16,888



Exercise of stock options











5,922



Proceeds from note payable











5,032



Purchase of common stock





(5,772)







(3,760)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities





(5,772)







62,685





















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2)



$

(5,907)





$

8,483







































Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period





77,728







36,817



Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period





41,618







77,728



(2) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities



$

(36,110)





$

40,911



 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digimarc-reports-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-301494480.html

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.