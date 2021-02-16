SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best training management systems of 2021. The top solutions were evaluated based on three main criteria.
Each system was required to support tasks like student registration, scheduling, completion tracking, payment processing, and course evaluation. Experts at Digital.com also examined integrations with payroll and compliance tools. Reporting capabilities are also crucial for monitoring trainee progress and program success.
"An effective training management system should deliver course tracking tools and seamlessly integrate with other software," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Our goal is to help businesses understand key features before committing to one product."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 30 solutions. To access the complete list of best training management systems, please visit https://digital.com/training-management-systems/.
Best Training Management Systems of 2021
- Arlo Training & Event Software
- Articulate Rise
- Ascentis
- Brightspace
- Ceridian Dayforce
- GoToTraining
- iSpring Learn
- Looop
- Moodle
- Schoology Learning
- SkyPrep
- TalentLMS
- Tovuti
- Trainual
