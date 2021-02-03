SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best factoring companies of 2021. The top providers were evaluated based on several key features.
Experts at Digital.com examined services that publicly share information about loan limits and credit score requirements. Each firm was expected to provide intuitive, user-friendly customer portals that enable easy navigation when applying or obtaining information. Additional features include financial services, such as access to funds and a speedy loan process that reduces or eliminates banking fees.
"Factoring companies can help businesses improve cash flow and gain access to working capital without going through traditional lenders," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "This guide highlights top service providers and must-have features to consider before applying for a loan."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 75 companies from across the web. To access the complete list of best factoring companies, please visit https://digital.com/factoring-companies/.
Best Factoring Companies of 2021
- altLINE
- Apex Capital Corp.
- BlueVine
- CoreFundCapital
- Fundbox
- Lendio
- Paragon Financial Group
- Porter Billing Services
- Riviera Finance
- RTS Financial
- Scottish Pacific
- Thunder Funding
- Triumph Business Capital
- Universal Funding Corporation
