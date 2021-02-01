SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best explainer video agencies of 2021. The top-rated firms were selected based on core service offerings.
Each agency was required to offer multiple service lines, ranging from simple one-minute videos to more complex broadcast video or graphic design services. The study also examined service providers that cater to clients across various industries. Experts at Digital.com reviewed large firms with more resources and full-service options, and small agencies that provide personalized and budget-friendly services.
"Explainer video agencies can help businesses simplify their messages and engage customers with powerful content," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "Our experts researched over 70 firms to find the most efficient service providers for small businesses and startups."
Researchers at Digital.com conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 70 companies across the web. To access the complete list of best explainer video agencies, please visit https://digital.com/explainer-video-agencies/.
Best Explainer Video Agencies 2021
- Blink Tower
- BluBlu Studios
- Breadnbeyond
- Commotion Engine
- Cub Studio
- Demo Duck
- Epipheo
- Hound Studio
- IdeaRocket
- Kasra Design
- Studio Pigeon
- Switch Video
- Thinkmojo
- Video Explainers
- Wyzowl
