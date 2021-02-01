SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best wedding website builders of 2021. The top platforms were evaluated based on three standard features.
The guide examined website builders that offer drag-and-drop editor tools that make it easy to customize a website without any professional web design skills. Each solution was required to provide wedding features, such as RSVP tracking and gift registries. Additional requirements include enhanced privacy settings keep personal information like full names, family names, locations, and dates hidden from search engines.
"Wedding website builders can help couples manage RSVPs, communicate with guests, and coordinate with the bridal party from one platform," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "This in-depth guide ranks the top platforms, must-have features, and price options."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 20 platforms from across the web. To access the complete list of best wedding website builders, please visit https://digital.com/website-builders/wedding/.
Best Wedding Website Builders of 2021
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
Media Contact
Josephine Miller, Digital.com, (800) 603-0154, pr@digital.com
SOURCE Digital.com