SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best dance studio software of 2021. Researchers assessed systems that provide core features, integrations, and reporting capabilities.
Top solutions on the list offer tools to support online payments, online registration, costume management, and class scheduling. The study also examined systems with prebuilt integrations for accounting software and other practical programs. Additional requirements include reporting functions to help users assess and improve day-to-day operations.
"We've handpicked solutions that can simplify the registration, scheduling, and payment processes for dance teachers and students," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Our guide includes the best dance studio software with integration capabilities and reporting functions."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 80 solutions. To access the complete list of best dance studio software, please visit https://www.digital.com/best-dance-studio-software/.
Best Dance Studio Software of 2021
- Acuity Scheduling
- Bitrix24
- Bookeo
- ClassJuggler
- CompuDance Software
- DanceBoss
- DanceStudio-Pro.com
- DSM
- Jackrabbit Dance
- Mindbody
- Perfect Gym
- Regpack
- Sawyer
- SimplyBook.me
- Skedda
- The Studio Director
- Uplifter
- Vagaro
- WellnessLiving
- YourVirtuoso
