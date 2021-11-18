RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shockoe, an award-winning multi-platform digital product solution leader announced a new partnership with OutSystems, a global leader in modern application development. The collaboration will enable teams to exceed customer expectations while decreasing time to market with fewer development hours to build best-in-class mobile solutions.
"Shockoe is thrilled to announce our partnership with OutSystems." said Alex Otanez, Shockoe CEO. "The team at OutSystems aligns with our focus on innovation and ingenuity and I look forward to the great work we can do together to create the multi-platform solutions our clients need."
As a leader in mobile app development Shockoe works with leading companies like American Express, Nissan and Dominion Energy to create seamless mobile experiences for employees and customers. Shockoe's award-winning work is driven by the desire to create measurable impact which further highlights its innovation and industry leadership.
"With this partnership, more organizations will be able to transform their business and meet the ever growing digital needs of their customers and employees. Shockoe's expertise, paired with the depth and breadth of the OutSystems platform, will enable better solutions, faster than ever," explained Melissa Lyons, Channel Manager at OutSystems.
As part of the partnership, Shockoe and OutSystems will host a joint event on Thursday, November 18 2021 for technology leaders in Richmond, VA to discuss legacy technology modernization. Learn more about Shockoe at https://shockoe.com/ and OutSystems at https://www.outsystems.com/.
Shockoe is an award winning multi platform app development company based in Richmond, VA. It is focused on using a holistic approach to develop measurable digital products that make an impact for leading companies, their customers and their employees. Founded by Edwin Huertas in 2010, Shockoe has been featured in Inc 5000, Entrepreneur Magazine, and recognized as one of Virginia's fastest-growing digital companies, as well as one of Richmond Times Dispatch's Best Places to Work.
Learn more about Shockoe's design and development processes at Shockoe.com
Media Contact
Alejandro Otanez, Shockoe, 1 877.696.7001, marketing@shockoe.com
SOURCE Shockoe