LONDON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig's London office has added Neil Miller as a Shareholder in the firm's global Entertainment & Media Practice. Miller has over 20 years' experience as an in-house attorney with some of the world's most innovative and successful companies, most recently as head of Facebook's international music licensing legal team and as General Counsel at SoundCloud. His focus at Greenberg Traurig will be on digital media and technology matters, with a focus on music licensing and social media.
"Neil's arrival allows further international expansion of our highly regarded entertainment practice, particularly in the growing area of digital media," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig's Executive Chairman. "Neil's addition will strengthen our global offering in line with our strategy to focus on building greater resources in areas of practice and industries where we already strongly lead and in which our clients have needs given the changing global landscape. Even our private equity, corporate, litigation, regulatory, and other lawyers benefit from this deep industry penetration. Our offices in London, Berlin, Amsterdam, Warsaw, and Milan have continued to grow, raise their profile, and excel during the pandemic, as have our offices across the United States and in the key innovation centers of Tel Aviv, Seoul and Tokyo. Collectively, we emerge in the post-pandemic world as a global firm that has grown not just in size, revenues, and profits, but also in quality and relevance to the industries we serve."
"I have worked closely with Neil for a decade, and I'm delighted he's agreed to join us at Greenberg Traurig," said Bobby Rosenbloum, Chairman of the firm's global Entertainment & Media Practice. Rosenbloum is one of the leading attorneys globally in the field of digital media, entertainment, and technology and is widely considered one of the primary architects of the modern digital music business. "Neil brings years of experience working on some of the most complex and highly-negotiated deals in the music industry, and we are fortunate to have him on the team."
Miller said, "Greenberg Traurig has a phenomenal media and entertainment practice, particularly in the digital space, which is where I have spent most of my career. Having worked with Bobby and his team for many years, I'm excited to bring my experience of international music licensing, and the challenges faced by social media and other companies operating globally, and to build on the team's expertise and reputation"
Miller notes that while his core clients may be social media companies and technology platforms, anyone that creates, uses, or distributes content, or owns digital media assets, could potentially benefit from his experience.
"There is tremendous value in being able to offer practical advice and strategic counseling from a position of deep industry experience," Miller said. "As well as being a legal advisor for clients in their licensing deals, I'd like to think that I can offer an additional perspective, based on my years in-house."
"The London office is proud to welcome Neil, who will be a fantastic asset for our clients in a wide range of sectors. We look forward to having him fully integrated into our overall team in the collaborative tradition for which Greenberg Traurig is known worldwide," said Fiona Adams, managing shareholder of the office and co-chair of the firm's global Corporate Practice. "Having Neil join the London office is the continuation of a trend, following the recent addition of a litigation team and a restructuring team here in London. We're excited to continue this momentum."
Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, Miller was Director & Associate General Counsel at Facebook, leading a team of attorneys responsible for licensing music rights across Facebook's family of apps for all territories outside of the US and Canada. Previously he was Senior Vice President and General Counsel at SoundCloud, a position he held for six years. Miller has also held positions at CBS Interactive; groundbreaking premium video service, Joost; and at MTV Networks International. Miller holds degrees in Chemistry and Law from the University of Exeter, a post-graduate Diploma in Intellectual Property Law and Practice from the University of Bristol and is a graduate of Nottingham Law School. He is admitted to practice in England and Wales.
About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, sports, internet, digital media, publishing, and theater industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment industry and provides clients with dedicated legal counsel needed to thrive in today's multidiscipline, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Its entertainment and media attorneys have consistently been ranked by The Hollywood Reporter's "Power Lawyers," Variety's "Dealmakers Impact Report" and "Legal Impact Report," Billboard's "Power Lawyers," The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA Guide and Super Lawyers.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 212-801-2131, brezoscholl@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP