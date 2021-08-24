Collab Crib

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collab Crib, the first Black creator house, premiered their reality series on Instagram and Facebook on August 16. 

Cofounded by Keith Dorsey and Robiiiworld, the Atlanta-based creator house is a hub for influencers and artists to live, create, and collaborate. The series follows Queen Khamyra, Robiiiworld, Theo Wisseh, Kaelyn Kastle, Tray Bills, KoolAsOneil, Kaychelle D, NoahMadeSMK, and Tokyo Cam as they navigate the world of influence, embarking on exciting opportunities and experiencing conflicts as they grow their careers in the industry.

