Digital Summit Chicago 2021 will be held on Wed., Oct. 27, 2021 - Thurs., Oct. 28, 2021 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. The two-day, in-person conference will feature a stellar line-up of industry thought leaders and visionaries from Twitter, Deloitte, Royal Caribbean, HarperCollins Publishing and Harlem Globetrotters — in addition to local and regional companies and marketing agencies — who will present the newest and best practices in email marketing, content management, digital advertising, lead generation, social media, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), analytics and more. Each of the 40+ 30-minute speaking sessions are formatted to be instructional "how to" talks that cover a specific marketing topic and leave experienced marketers with practical tactics they can immediately apply to their own efforts.
WHO
Speakers at Digital Summit Chicago 2021 will include:
- Jon Youshaei, former Instagram & YouTube executive (Keynote speaker)
- David Shing, futurist (Keynote speaker)
- Meredith Howard, Deloitte
- Sunni Hickman, Harlem Globetrotters
- Jerri Helms, HarperCollins Publishing
- Thea Neal, Royal Caribbean
- Caitlin Rush, Twitter
To view a complete list of speakers and presentation topics, go to: https://chicago.digitalsummit.com/2021/agenda/.
WHEN/WHERE
Wed., Oct. 27, 2021 - Thurs., Oct. 28, 2021
McCormick Place Convention Center
South Hall, Level 4
2301 S. King Dr, Chicago, IL 60616
To purchase passes to attend, go to: https://chicago.digitalsummit.com/tickets/.
About Digital Summit Series
Digital Summit Series is "Where Marketers Stay on Top of Their Game." Founded in 2008, the series is held in more than 20 U.S. cities each year and features speakers from the most creative and innovative companies and brands who present the newest and best practices in email marketing, content management, digital advertising, lead generation, social media, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), analytics and more. Digital Summit keynote speakers have included luminaries such as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak; Mark Cuban, entrepreneur and owner of the Dallas Mavericks; Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code; Randi Zuckerberg, director of market development for Facebook; digital marketing pioneer Ann Handley; and best-selling authors Seth Godin and Dan Pink. Thought leaders from global brands such as Disney, Microsoft, Google, Nike, Amazon, Twitter and Facebook are regular presenters. Produced by Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of innovative tools and services for associations that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue, Digital Summit Series convenes 1,200+ sessions, workshops and seminars annually, attracting more than 15,000 marketing professionals each year who seek to further their knowledge and skill set in the ever-changing and evolving digital ecosystem for marketing communications. The lineup for each individual Digital Summit event is custom tailored by marketing agency experts, influencers, consultants and industry analysts. For more information, go to https://digitalsummit.com/ and follow on Twitter @DigitalSummits.
