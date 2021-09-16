MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
Digital Summit Portland 2021 will be held on Tues., Sept. 21, 2021 - Wed., Sept. 22, 2021 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, OR. The two-day, in-person conference will feature a line-up of industry thought leaders and visionaries from Instagram, YouTube, Spotify, Intel, Mastercard, MGM Resorts International and Microsoft — in addition to local and regional companies and marketing agencies — who will present the newest and best practices in email marketing, content management, digital advertising, lead generation, social media, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), analytics and more. Each of the 40+ 30-minute speaking sessions are formatted to be instructional "how to" talks that cover a specific marketing topic and leave experienced marketers with practical tactics they can immediately apply to their own efforts.
WHO
Speakers at Digital Summit Portland 2021 include:
- Jon Youshaei, former Instagram & YouTube executive (Keynote speaker)
- Jerri Helms, HarperCollins Publishing
- Mary Killelea, Intel
- Mohamed Khalil, Mastercard
- Chelsea Dueno, MGM Resorts International
- Christi Olson, Microsoft
- Ted Battaglia, Nationwide
- Jenny Hoffman, Spotify
- Heidi Williams, Portland State University
- Kent Lewis, Anvil Media Inc. (Portland, OR)
To view a complete list of speakers and presentation topics, go to: https://portland.digitalsummit.com/2021/agenda/.
WHEN/WHERE
Tues., Sept. 21, 2021 - Wed., Sept. 22, 2021
Oregon Convention Center
777 NE Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
Portland, OR 97232
To purchase passes to attend, go to: https://portland.digitalsummit.com/tickets/.
About Digital Summit Series
Digital Summit Series is where "Marketers Stay on Top of Their Game." Founded in 2008, the series is held in more than 20 U.S. cities each year and features speakers from the most creative and innovative companies and brands who present the newest and best practices in email marketing, content management, digital advertising, lead generation, social media, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), analytics and more. Produced by Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of innovative tools and services for associations that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue, Digital Summit Series convenes 1,200+ sessions, workshops and seminars annually, attracting more than 15,000 marketing professionals each year who seek to further their knowledge and skill set in the ever-changing and evolving digital ecosystem for marketing communications. The lineup for each individual Digital Summit event is custom tailored by marketing agency experts, influencers, consultants and industry analysts. For more information, go to https://digitalsummit.com/ and follow on Twitter @DigitalSummits.
