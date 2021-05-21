NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
BizVibe has identified the increasing use of digital technologies as a major trend for the educational support services industry. Educational establishments are adopting digital tools such as virtual assistants and chatbots for student interactions and personalized career counseling. In addition, digital tools are increasingly being used for both in-person and remote teaching and related services. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on educational support service companies, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
Educational Support Service Categories
BizVibe's platform contains 10M+ company profiles, spanning across 200+ countries, and categorized into 40,000+ products and services. The educational support services industry group features 8,000+ company profiles categorized into 10+ product and service categories. Each category contains detailed insights dedicated to helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects.
The educational support service categories include:
- Online Education Services
- Higher Education Services
- Health Education Services
- Education Technology
- Education Consultancy
