DiMassimo Goldstein (DiGo), the industry-leading agency in behavior-change marketing, today announces nearly a dozen new clients since the pandemic began. Long-time partner and president Lee Goldstein will be the agency's new CEO. Founder and long-time CEO Mark DiMassimo will continue to be the agency's creative chief and focus on building the agency's strategic and creative offerings.
"Despite — or perhaps because of the unique challenges of 2020 — we've signed on many more life-changing brands as new clients, sharpening our focus on building behavior-change brands," said DiMassimo. "Our clients are all about good habits. They drive positive change, helping people make better decisions and form more empowering habits, which is also a huge benefit to our culture as we also grow our talented team."
To meet the demands of its expanded client roster, DiGo has bolstered its leadership with two key hires: Tina Teodorescu joins as Chief Financial Officer from Deutsch LA where she was head of finance and will report to Goldstein, and Paul Fix is Executive Creative Director, while continuing to serve as Co-Dean of Adhouse Advertising School, and will report to DiMassimo. In addition to appointing Goldstein as CEO, the agency has elevated Morgan Kelly to President from Group Account Director, Claudia Mark to Head of Design and Creative Director from Design Director, and Chris Martin to Creative Director from Associate Creative Director.
Under DiMassimo's leadership, the agency's strategy team also has added Tony Bodoh as Senior Behavior Change Strategist/CX & Data Analytics and Camille Estimé as Senior Brand Strategist & Behavior Change Planner.
Keni Thacker has joined the agency as external Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Catalyst to drive the agency's commitment to unrelenting effort to address systematic inequity in the advertising industry. Thacker will also serve on the agency's Advisory Board.
Some of DiGo's clients focused on behavior-change marketing include Echelon Fitness, PenFed Federal Credit Union, Partnership to End Addiction, Triad Behavioral Health, Samsung, The Great Courses, Spear Physical Therapy, White Plains Hospital, Huntington Learning Center, k12.com, and one yet-to-be-named new client in the behavioral and mental health category. Well-known for building brands for the direct economy, DiGo's long-time clients include WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined), Budget Rent-a-Car, and National Jewish Health, among others.
About DiMassimo Goldstein (DiGo):
DiGo is the industry-leading agency in behavior-change marketing. Trusted by strategic marketers and passionate change agents to quickly understand complex situations and create highly effective creative solutions, DiGo helps life-changing brands grow by helping people make inspiring decisions and form empowering habits. DiGo is applied behavioral scientists, brand planners, designers, writers, marketers, data storytellers, technologists, social and digital media experts, project managers, producers, artists ,and brand leaders – all of them change agents. The brand, advertising, and design agency's clients, from start-ups to blue chips, have built legendary brands that inspire action.
Lisa Hagendorf, Centerpiece PR for DiMassimo Goldstein
