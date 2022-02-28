SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dingtone, the revolutionary free calling and texting app, proudly announced today a commitment to continue to support Black-owned businesses around the world. The announcement comes as Black History Month, celebrated in February each year, draws to a close.
Communication services are essential for both businesses and individuals alike. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dingtone assisted individuals by providing free phone calls to support connections with public health services. In a similar way, the company is committed to helping the development and growth of Black-owned businesses by reducing upfront costs and overhead for emerging entrepreneurial projects. Using Dingtone can enable these businesses to maintain a professional presence with a dedicated phone number while at the same time enabling founders to work efficiently from anywhere on the planet.
The company has been a leader in the communications industry since it launched a decade ago and provides users with a free way to call or text both domestically and internationally through its easy-to-use app.
"It offers a solid set of telephony features along with basic texting and calling. In addition to your free phone number, Dingtone lets you make conference calls and send faxes at no cost. Getting more business features will make your burgeoning business look even more professional," Forbes described Dingtone's services in an article.
Through its subsidiary, Dingtone Fax, the company has helped nearly a million users conveniently transmit documents electronically for business, medical or government needs. While people were burdened by filing an Unemployment Insurance claim, taxes, and telemedicine documents, the mobile-based faxing tool was being widely applied to solve the problem and saw a rapidly growing demand. Recently, Dingtone Fax has ranked in the Top 1 for more than three weeks in the vertical category on Google Play.
"Black history is still being made today," commented Tiger Liu, Vice President of Product at Dingtone. "Dingtone will continue to help Black-owned businesses with flexible and reliable phone services. Together we are working towards a better future."
The company is committed to continuing to support all businesses and specifically black-owned businesses by providing free and affordable phone services, rewards, and tips for business owners, all as part of its brand culture.
About Dingtone
Founded in 2012, Dingtone has become a world-renowned phone service provider that helps people stay connected and lower phone bills with its reliable services. The company currently serves more than 100 million users around the world. For more information, please visit https://www.dingtone.me/ .
