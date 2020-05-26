NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity fashion stylist and costume designer Eric Archibald will debut a wide range of high concept, avant-garde fashion on LEGENDARY, a new competition show which celebrates the underground ballroom community. Premiering on HBO MAX on May 27th, the show will feature contestants in 8 competing "houses" who will perform at various ballroom showcases for a chance to win $10,000 and "legendary" winner status.
Celebrity judges include Megan Thee Stallion, Jameela Jamil, Law Roach and Leoimy Maldonado.
Eric served as lead creative director and costume designer, along with Johnny Wujak (Katy Perry's stylist) and created over 350 costumes for the show working with each house to create glamourous designs for each member.
Eric states: "It was an absolute dream working with such a talented group of creative artists. Growing up as a young boy in the Caribbean, I was not exposed to the culture until I moved to the states where I discovered the ballroom scene. Being a member of the House of Milan gave me the confidence to pursue a career in fashion and now with Legendary, I feel my story has come full circle."
In addition to LEGENDARY, Eric was lead creative director on BRING THE FUNNY (NBC) and THE FOUR (FOX) as well as VH1 HONORS, the top-rated hip hop music special. Eric has also appeared on MTV Styl'd and POSE, Ryan Murphy's revolutionary series on FX.
Beyond television, Eric continues to make his mark on the fashion world through his work as creative director of men's streetwear brand, DIPLOMACY WORLDWIDE as well as collaborations with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.
ABOUT DIPLOMACY WORLDWIDE
Diplomacy Worldwide DIPLOMACY is a premium street-wear brand based in New York City and London. Through the artistic vision of Creative Director Eric Archibald, DIPLOMACY sees fashion as a universal form of expression through which people all over the world can connect. Using classic silhouettes and lux fabrications, they design thoughtwear, in that each piece of the collection promotes a concept related to the practices of mindfulness, tact, and civility.
