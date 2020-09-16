MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been a whirlwind the last few months in the world of EOS Webcam Utility software. With over 700,000 downloads after launching the beta version of the software in April, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has helped people stay connected with high quality video for communication with ease of use. And today, the company unveils the full production version of the EOS Webcam Utility software for Windows. The full production version expands to include additional compatible EOS Interchangeable Lens Cameras (ILC) such as the new EOS R5 and EOS R6 cameras. In addition, the new software will be available worldwide and available for download directly from the Canon website in each region.
A common thread and conversation throughout the beta software forums was the compatibility of camera models. Many customers were excited to experience the beta version of EOS Webcam Utility software and wanted the list of 25 cameras that were compatible to be more extensive. In true Canon fashion – those voices have been heard loud and clear – now, a total of 42 EOS ILC and PowerShot cameras are compatible with the full production software, including the new EOS R5 and EOS R6 cameras. The complete list of compatible cameras includes:
EOS-1D X
Mark III
EOS 6D
EOS Rebel T7i
EOS Rebel T6
EOS M6 Mark II
EOS-1D X
Mark II
EOS 7D Mark II
EOS Rebel T6s
EOS Rebel T5
EOS M50
EOS-1D X
EOS 7D
EOS Rebel T6i
EOS Rebel T3
EOS M200
EOS-1D C
EOS 90D
EOS Rebel T5i
EOS Rebel T100
PowerShot G5X
Mark II
EOS 5DS R
EOS 80D
EOS Rebel T3i
EOS R5
PowerShot G7X
Mark III
EOS 5DS
EOS 77D
EOS Rebel SL3
EOS R6
PowerShot SX70 HS
EOS 5D Mark IV
EOS 70D
EOS Rebel SL2
EOS Ra
EOS 5D Mark III
EOS 60D
EOS Rebel SL1
EOS R
EOS 6D Mark II
EOS Rebel T8i
EOS Rebel T7
EOS RP
Another common conversation theme within the beta software forums was compatibility with third-party applications. As of announcement day, the new production version of the software has been tested* with various video conferencing applications** as well as streaming applications including:
Cisco Webex®
Messenger
Streamlabs
Discord
Microsoft Teams
YouTube Live
Facebook Live
Open Broadcaster Software®️
Zoom
Hangouts™
Skype
Hangouts Meet™
Slack
Moreover, customers have desired to record a high-quality video file onto the memory card in their camera while video conferencing or streaming, and we listened. This can now be achieved*** by simply pressing the record button on the camera and not through the software.
To download the full production version of the EOS Webcam Utility software for Windows and learn how to use it, visit https://www.usa.canon.com/support/eoswebcamutility. If you have previously downloaded the EOS Webcam Utility Beta version, please make sure to uninstall it prior to installation of the full production version.
If you'd like to ask questions or provide feedback pertaining to the production version of EOS Webcam Utility software for Windows, please visit our newly created forum, Canon.us/forum-eoswebcamutilitywindows.
Currently supporting Windows 10, a full production version for macOS is at the top of the to-do list for Canon engineers.
About Canon U.S.A. Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.
†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.
* Tested if the EOS Webcam Utility is selectable as a video source and the video feed is displayed properly.
**Subscription to a third party service required. Subject to third party service providers terms and conditions. Neither Canon Inc. nor Canon U.S.A., Inc. represents or warrant any third-party product or feature referenced hereunder. All referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their owners and are hereby acknowledged.
*** Restrictions may apply depending on camera specifications such as maximum video recording time up to 29 minutes 59 seconds.