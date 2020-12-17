NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SESAC celebrated songwriters and music publishers of this year's most-performed pop songs with its fourth and final virtual awards celebration of 2020. Honorees for the 2020 Pop Awards were announced on the organization's website and across social media platforms with exclusive video content.
"We couldn't end this year without recognizing the remarkable talents of our songwriters in the pop genre," said John Josephson, Chairman and CEO, SESAC Rights Management. "We're so grateful for their outstanding songwriting, creative influence and passion—especially during this unprecedented year. We're looking forward to celebrating with each of them in person in the near future."
"We're thrilled to cap this year by acknowledging and celebrating our Pop Awards honorees," added Sam Kling, SVP of Creative Operations, SESAC. "Despite these trying times, their indelible songs have lifted our spirits and kept us going."
SESAC's Disclosure (Guy and Howard Lawrence) was named Songwriter of the Year and earned the Song of the Year award for co-writing the chart-topping hit "Talk," recorded by Khalid, which also earned a nomination for Record of the Year at the 62nd Grammy Awards. Universal Music Publishing Group was named Publisher of the Year.
Below you will find a complete list of honorees. In addition, you can click here to find an Awards page with photos and videos from honorees and special guests.
SESAC Pop Music Honorees:
Songwriter of the Year:
Disclosure (Guy Lawrence and Howard Lawrence)
Publisher of the Year:
Universal Music Publishing Group
Song of the Year:
"Talk"
Written by Guy Lawrence and Howard Lawrence
Recorded by Khalid
Published by Universal Music Publishing Group
PERFORMANCE AWARD WINNERS
"TALK"
Written by: Guy Lawrence, Howard Lawrence
Published by: Universal Music Publishing Group
Recorded by: Khalid
"DANCING WITH A STRANGER"
Written by: Jimmy Napes
Published by: Downtown Music Publishing
Recorded by: Sam Smith & Normani
"ROXANNE"
Written by: Lauren LaRue
Published by: Tru Music, Songs That Go Boom, Prescription Songs
Recorded by: Arizona Zervas
"PANINI"
Written by: Kurt D. Cobain
Published by: The End Of Music LLC, BMG Music Rights
Recorded by: Lil Nas X
"BEST SHOT"
Written by: Jimmie Allen, Josh London
Published by: Endurance Music Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Castle Bound Music
Recorded by: Jimmie Allen
"A LOT"
Written by: Dacoury 'Dahi' Natche
Published by: Dahi Productions. Sony/ATV Music Publishing
Recorded by: 21 Savage
"HEAT"
Written by: Aaron Lamont Small
Published by: Aaron Lamont Publishing, Ultra Music Publishing
Recorded by: Chris Brown featuring Gunna
"SLIDE"
Written by: Keenon 'YG' Jackson
Published by: Rap Money, Universal Music Publishing Group
Recorded by: H.E.R. featuring YG
"ONE THING RIGHT"
Written by: Matt McGinn, Josh Hoge
Published by: McGinndependence Day, Songs For Own Music, Universal Music Publishing Group, SMACKWORKS MUSIC, Kobalt Group Publishing
Recorded by: Marshmello & Kane Brown
"NEVER REALLY OVER"
Written by: Dagny Norvoll Sandvik
Published by: Spirit Music Group
Recorded by: Katy Perry
"FeRRis WhEEL"
Written by: Dez Wright
Published by: Dez Wright Beats
Recorded by: Tory Lanez featuring Trippie Redd
"TWERK"
Written by: Rico Love
Published by: Rico Love Is The Best Rapper Alive, Warner Chappell Music
Recorded by: City Girls featuring Cardi B
"EASY (Remix)"
Written by: DaniLeigh
Published by: Universal Music Publishing Group
Recorded by: DaniLeigh featuring Chris Brown
"SATURDAY NIGHTS (Remix)"
Written by: Josh Hoge
Published by: Songs For Owen Music, Universal Music Publishing Group
Recorded by: Khalid
"I'M SO TIRED…"
Written by: Troye Sivan
Published by: Universal Music Publishing Group
Recorded by: Lauv & Troye Sivan
"LA LA LAND"
Written by: Keenon 'YG' Jackson
Published by: Rap Money, Universal Music Publishing Group
Recorded by: Bryce Vine featuring YG
"RIGHT BACK"
Written by: Michele Williams
Published by: 1972 Music, Sony/ATV Music Publishing
Recorded by: Khalid
"DOIN' TIME"
Written by: Marshall Goodman
Published by: Lyvia's Goods, Concord Music Group
Recorded by: Lana Del Rey
"10/10"
Written by: Rex Orange County
Published by: Universal Music Publishing Group
Recorded by: Rex Orange County
"GO LOKO"
Written by: Keenon 'YG' Jackson
Published by: Rap Money, Universal Music Publishing Group
Recorded by: YG, Tyga & Jon Z
"GUIDING LIGHT"
Written by: Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, Ted Dwane, Winston Marshall
Published by: Universal Music Publishing Group
Recorded by: Mumford & Sons
Media Contact:
Edie Emery
SESAC Inc.
eemery@sesac.com
615.963.3496 / 202.423.6806
Jenna Smith
SESAC Inc.
jsmith@sesac.com
615.932.7905