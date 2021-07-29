NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The trend towards healthy eating is ever-evolving. The One Green Planet trailblazers offer consumers the tools they need to adapt successfully to a plant-based lifestyle.
The latest addition to their library of plant-based resources is their new cookbook, One Green Planet's Greatest Plant-Based Recipes From Breakfast to Dessert, on sale July 28.
The recipes in the cookbook are curated from One Green Planet's vast community of creators and enthusiasts with a diverse array of experiences and tastes, so expect to get the best vegan recipes from sources passionate about making the world healthy and sustainable.
With the holidays around the corner, One Green Planet invites you to explore and indulge in the broader world of sustainable plant-based cooking for celebrations with family and friends.
Founder Preeta Sinha is a minority female founder passionate about eco-conscious and compassionate living, public health, and empowering women, minorities, and underrepresented communities. She started the brand and created the FoodMonster App (featured in Fast Company and Apple's list of favorite apps for healthy eating) to further her commitment to a lifestyle that benefits people, animals, and the planet.
"At One Green Planet, we are all about our community; our recipes are created by the people for the people. If we can make it, so can you!" - Preeta Sinha.
There are so many ways to enjoy recipes from thousands of chefs focusing on delicious, vegan meals across many platforms - the One Green Planet website, the Food Monster App, and now their new cookbook, One Green Planet's Greatest Plant-Based Recipes From Breakfast to Dessert!
One Green Planet's Greatest Plant-Based Recipes From Breakfast to Dessert Cookbook:
- In this must-have essential plant-based book, you will find everything from classic comfort favorites to flavor combinations you've probably never thought to try!
- A compilation of the brand's favorite recipes that show just how flavorful, satisfying, and easy to make vegan food can be, plus contributions from a community of bloggers who are passionate professionals, home cooks, and food enthusiasts. From classic comfort favorites and creative flavor combinations, this cookbook is packed full of 75 recipes that are fun, wholesome, nourishing, and deliver balanced and sustained energy.
- Recipes include such delicious offerings as Vegan Carrot Lox with Herbed Cheese, Air Fryer Cauliflower, Rainbow Sushi Rolls, Oreo Cookie Butter Bars, and Sticky Orange Sesame Tofu.
- For seasoned vegans and those just beginning their plant-based journey, this book has something for everyone!
- Price: $29.95 (U.S. and Canada)
For more information, visit https://www.onegreenplanet.org.
About One Green Planet:
One Green Planet is an online guide to making conscious and compassionate choices that help people, animals, and the planet. The minority-owned brand cuts through the green noise and provides high-quality resources that empower you to reimagine the way you eat, buy, and think. Follow them on Instagram @onegreenplanet.
