JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast spring/2022, an upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on recent developments in environmentally friendly blockchain technologies.
At present, decentralized systems of governance, finance, and community are growing at an unprecedented rate. This segment will explore how blockchain technology is being used to provide accessibility, security, speed, and value to meet the ever-changing demands of businesses, communities, and individuals.
Hearing from experts in the field, viewers will learn how NuPay Technologies seeks to unlock the limitless potential of digital assets –all while having a minimal impact on the planet– and doing so with the greenest blockchain technology ever invented (Patent-pending).
"It is no secret that blockchain technology is rapidly gaining momentum and is at the heart of more and more products. Yet there remain issues in egalitarianism and eco-consciousness with the currently existing models. The NuPay blockchain, powered by the patent-pending consensus algorithm coined Proof of Randomness (PoR), will power a completely decentralized blockchain with virtually zero carbon footprint and transaction fees," said Nathan Trudeau, Chief Technology Officer, NuPay Technologies.
Spectators will learn how NuPay's proprietary blockchain technology aims to become home to multiple products starting with the launch of PRISM, its next-generation, state-of-the-art, NFT Marketplace.
"NuPay is focused on developing a unique eco-friendly, equitable consensus algorithm to redefine the world of blockchain-based digital currencies," said Brett Ferrigan, senior producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to sharing this on the show."
About NuPay Technologies:
NuPay Technologies is a U.S. corporation specializing in blockchain technology, prioritizing eco-friendly, secure, and innovative projects. Founded in Waterville, Ohio during 2020 by Brad Wilson, NuPay Technologies is set to tear down accessibility barriers disrupting merchant services, technology, and art industries. With two pending patents, NuPay is positioned to continue building bridges between the mass market and blockchain technology.
With a dedicated team holding experience in merchant services, corporate governance, software development, marketing, sales, and banking, NuPay Technologies is more than prepared to tackle the challenges presented by blockchain opportunities and is dedicated to transparency, fair governance, and legal compliance.
For more information, visit: http://www.nupaytechnologies.com or call (844) 833-3988.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more info, please visit: http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
Media Contact
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info@advancementstv.com
SOURCE Advancements