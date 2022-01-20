GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Jessica Shepard gets embroiled in the investigation of a mysterious museum death assisted by a Canadian detective and former admirer in Carol Baum's third novel in her mystery series, "Murder at the Museum Paints a Picture: A Jessica Shepard Mystery" (published by Archway Publishing).
Immunologist Dr. Jessica Shepard travels to Paris at the urging of her friend, an investigative journalist, to seek information on a French industrialist, Frédéric Averi, whose quest for profits may be damaging those dependent on the accuracy of his genetic testing laboratory. Jessica reconnects with former admirer Canadian narcotics detective Alain Raynaud who is visiting his teenage daughter, an intern at Averi's private art museum. When a museum employee dies, Jessica and Alain team up to solve the crime as they travel from Paris to a château in the Loire Valley and on to the diamond center of Antwerp, and they cross paths with Averi, a rare books seller, an analytical accountant, a Belgian diamond dealer and art connoisseur, and a seasoned French detective.
"I want my readers to have spent their precious time in an exciting, pleasurable read that asks pertinent questions about what's in people's hearts as they interact with each other—but, most of all, I want my readers to have had a great time doing so," Baum explains about her hope for readers of her book.
"Murder at the Museum Paints a Picture"
By Carol Baum
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 178 pages | ISBN 9781480897809
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 178 pages | ISBN 9781480897793
E-Book | 178 pages | ISBN 9781480897786
About the Author
Carol Baum trained as an allergist and immunologist and practiced clinical allergy for thirty years before integrating her skills into writing fiction. Using her lifelong love of novels, particularly mystery novels, she creates complex characters and plots. She currently lives in Connecticut with her husband. "Murder at the Museum Paints a Picture" follows "Murder on the Mountaintop Leads the Way" and "Murder at the Art Fair Raises the Stakes" and proceeds "Murder at the Castle Wakes Up the Dead" in Baum's "Jessica Shepard" book series. More information can be found on her website at: https://www.carolbaumbooks.com.
