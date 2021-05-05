WASHINGTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diana Villiers Negroponte examines the final years of Washington's cold war with the Soviet Union and argues that skillful diplomacy by the George H.W. Bush team ensured that the Soviet Union disintegrated peacefully in her new diplomatic history book, "Master Negotiator: The Role of James A. Baker, III at the End of the Cold War" (published by Archway Publishing). It is rare that empires end without bloodshed, but Baker maintained a close and supportive relationship with Mikhail Gorbachev, knowing that Kremlin apparatchiks would one day oust him from office.
The book analyzes the key challenges to achieving sustainable arms control agreements, ending proxy wars in Central America, repelling Saddam Hussein from Kuwait and bringing both Israeli and West Bank PLO leaders to dialogue and begin a peace process. Diplomatic failures are examined in Yugoslavia and the inability to gather sufficient funds to support reform programs in Russia. The book is honest in recognizing Baker's failure to resolve these key challenges, as well as his triumphs.
With her book, Negroponte demonstrates the stabilizing role that effective U.S. leadership can play in maintaining peace and security.
About the Author
Diana Villiers Negroponte is a scholar at the Woodrow Wilson Center and adjunct professor at George Washington University. British by birth, she is married to a foreign service officer and served with him in Europe, Asia and Latin America, as well as at the United Nations. Fascinated by the struggles of human society, she has built houses with Habitat for Humanity International in Vietnam and Ghana, supported credit programs for the poor in the Philippines and Nicaragua, helped literacy and environmental programs in Honduras and taught at Fordham University in New York. Mother of five and living in Washington, D.C., she is the grandmother of three small boys. In addition to "Master Negotiator," Villiers Negroponte has also written "Seeking Peace in El Salvador: The Struggle to Reconstruct a Nation at the End of the Cold War," which has been translated into Spanish, and "The End of Nostalgia: Mexico Confronts the Challenges of Global Competition."
