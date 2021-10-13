JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast 1Q/2022, Advancements with Ted Danson will explore recent developments taking place in the industrial hemp processing industry.
Intricately woven throughout human civilization, hemp is widely considered to be the most versatile crop on the planet. This segment of Advancements will educate about the benefits and versatility of hemp, while it focuses on Environmental Living Industries (ELI).
Viewers will learn about ELI's dedication to providing the highest quality processed hemp in North America and its goal to revolutionize the way products are made.
"Industrial hemp has been used for centuries to make thousands of superior products. Modern agriculture techniques, advanced processing technologies, and changes in the regulatory environment driven by well-informed consumers are all converging to create a resurgence of industrial hemp products. ELI is at the forefront of this reformation, committed to unleashing the environmental, personal health, and economic benefits that makes the return of industrial hemp to the US market so promising. We are very excited to share our story with the world and make a case for the return to industrial hemp," said Kyle Kuttenlocker, Chief Executive Officer, Environmental Living Industries.
The segment will also explore what ELI is doing to supply needed materials to those seeking opportunities in the hemp space.
"ELI's proprietary process aims to bring sustainability to countless industries," said Colin Ferguson, producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to sharing how ELI plans to usher in this new paradigm in sustainable materials."
About Environmental Living Industries:
Driven by a mission to improve quality of life for every living thing, ELI is a hemp processing company invested in the farmers and researchers that pave the way for the future of the hemp industry. For more information, visit: http://www.eli.inc.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
