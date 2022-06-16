Learn how innovations in technology are fueling waste into energy.
JUPITER, Fla., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast 4Q/ 2022, the award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on recent breakthroughs in renewable energy.
In this segment, the show will educate about recent issues taking place throughout the waste and energy sector, as it explores the need for certified net-negative technologies that are capable of significantly reducing the world's current carbon footprint. Spectators will see how innovations in technology are helping to generate more energy, achieve decarbonization targets, and eliminate waste.
Hearing from experts in the field, viewers will learn how Concord Blue's industry-leading, thermolysis-based, patented waste to energy (W2E) technology, the Concord Blue Reformer (CBR) fulfills all international, EPA, and European regulations for renewable energy and air emissions.
Audiences will learn how CBR can transform nearly any form of waste—including industrial waste, sewage sludge, hospital waste, and regular municipal solid waste—into a variety of renewable fuels, including hydrogen and electricity, with virtually no pollutants.
"After I had successfully built my first pilot plant, I took the CBR's cold gas efficiency of 82% and calculated the entire worlds available waste feedstocks and realized that could provide more energy than what the entire world currently consumes," said Charlie Thannhaeuser, Concord Blue CEO and CTO.
The show will also explore why a rapid transition to hydrogen (the only emission-free fuel available today) is imperative. Onlookers will learn how the way in which CBR brings heat into its vessels and thermolyzes waste in an oxygen-starved environment allows Concord Blue to achieve the highest calorific hydrogen-rich syngas.
"We look forward to exploring how CBR is unlocking the untapped potential of waste," said Colin Ferguson, senior producer for the Advancements series.
About Concord Blue:
Concord Blue is the technology leader in the generation of renewable hydrogen from waste. A dual US-German company, Concord Blue has developed the award winning, patented, steam thermolysis Concord Blue Reformer process — the first waste to hydrogen technology certified as carbon negative setting a new benchmark in efficiency and proven to work in commercial operating environments. Concord Blue has partnered with world class companies to build Concord Blue Reformers to scale worldwide.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.
