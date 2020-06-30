ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As DISH continues to lead the U.S. in deployment of the nation's first O-RAN compliant 5G wireless network, the company announced two major vendor agreements: a large purchase of radio units (RUs) from Fujitsu and a multi-year agreement with Altiostar to deliver a cloud-native Open vRAN software solution.
DISH will be utilizing Fujitsu's Low Band Tri-Band RU and Mid Band Dual-Band RU, both industry firsts for O-RAN radios, across the company's spectrum portfolio. In addition to radio units, Fujitsu will provide support through its integrated supply chain to deliver best-in-class radio and antenna integration. Additionally, Fujitsu will manage DU/RU hardware validation between vendors, including Altiostar and Mavenir, which are delivering cloud-native 5G radio software to DISH.
"As we deploy radio units and connect them to our cloud-native network, we look for industry-leading quality, best and proven radio performance and zero-touch automation," said Marc Rouanne, DISH Executive Vice President and Chief Network Officer. "Fujitsu is a global leader in 5G radios, advocating for and advancing alternatives to the traditional hardware-based RAN. Their products and expertise are extremely valuable as we use O-RAN architecture to build our entire 5G network."
"As the leading radio access network manufacturer in Japan, Fujitsu is honored to bring our wireless expertise to DISH and the North American market," said Shingo Mizuno, EVP, Vice Head of System Platform Business at Fujitsu Limited. "Our proven radio technology, backed by O-RAN principles of openness and intelligence, equal a best-in-class solution for DISH, enabling them to deliver a superior experience to their customers."
Leveraging Altiostar's software solution, DISH will be able to dynamically scale its network depending on the type of applications and services being deployed. The openness, modularity, agility and scalability provided by Altiostar will enable DISH to quickly deploy new 5G services for consumers and businesses.
"By using open architecture to build the first standalone 5G network in the U.S., we are able to work with the best vendors from across the supply chain to effectively serve multiple segments, including consumers, enterprises and emerging 5G vertical markets," said Rouanne. "Altiostar's proven expertise in O-RAN will allow us to build an open mobile network with the automation, resilience and agility needed to deliver services that will differentiate us in the wireless market."
"Altiostar is excited to partner with DISH and execute on their vision to build the first cloud-native, O-RAN 5G network in the U.S.," said Ashraf Dahod, CEO of Altiostar Networks. "As a U.S. company, we are proud to contribute our leading open vRAN technology innovation to DISH, and work with the fast growing O-RAN ecosystem to accelerate 5G leadership in the U.S."
About DISH
DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming Sling TV services. Through its strategic spectrum portfolio and other assets, DISH is poised to enter the wireless market as a facilities-based provider of wireless services with a nationwide consumer offering and development of the first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network in the U.S. DISH's OnTech Smart Services brand offers in-home installation of connected home devices and entertainment solutions. DISH Media serves as the company's advertising sales group delivering targeted advertising solutions. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.