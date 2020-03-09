ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH is giving its Hopper customers the chance to win the DISH $10 million Bracket Challenge. To enter, customers must complete a bracket via the BracketView app on a Hopper family receiver or dishanywhere.com between March 15-19.
If a customer selects a perfect bracket, they will win the grand prize, valued up to $10 million.* Customers who receive the first, second and third most overall points in the Bracket Challenge will receive up to five years of free DISH service, Hopper receiver upgrades and smart sound systems.
"This year, we've harnessed the power of our award-winning Hopper platform to capture the spirit of the NCAA tournament and bring our customers together through our BracketView app," said Brian Neylon, Group President of DISH TV. "The Hopper platform provides the best ways to watch with Multi-View, Game Finder and the DISH Anywhere app, and now also gives our customers a chance to win $10 million."
How to Enter the DISH $10 million Bracket Challenge:
DISH's Hopper customers can fill out their bracket via the BracketView app on broadband-connected Hopper (all generations), Wally, Hopper Duo or on dishanywhere.com. Brackets completed online will automatically populate in the BracketView app on Hopper family receivers.
- Hopper platform:
- Access the BracketView app from the App menu, Game Finder app, channel 148 or via the DISH Voice Remote by saying, "My Bracket" or "BracketView."
- Choose to fill out a custom, randomized or "favored team" bracket.
- Use DISH remote to make your selections.
- Predict the final combined score of the National Championship game, as the challenge tiebreaker.
- Submit bracket.
- dishanywhere.com:
- Visit dishanywhere.com and log in using MyDISH account credentials (one entry per account).
- Fill out a custom bracket.
- Submit bracket.
Customers can track their bracket selections via the BracketView app on the "My Bracket" tab, and find live tournament updates and information on the "Tournament" tab. Eligible entrants** can track their standing on the "Leaderboard" tab.
Brackets must be submitted between the conclusion of Selection Sunday on March 15 at 11 p.m. EST and March 19 at 12:00 p.m. EST, when the first round of scheduled games begin. Customers can edit their selections up until the March 19 deadline.
To learn more about the DISH $10 million Bracket Challenge, including the official rules, visit mydish.com/themadness. For more information about DISH's Men's Basketball Tournament offerings, including features like Multi-View, which allows you to watch four games at once, visit dish.com/dig/news/dish-bracket-challenge/.
*Grand prize paid over 10 years; in the event of multiple entrants selecting perfect brackets, the $10 million grand prize will be divided amongst the perfect bracket winners.
**DISH customer as of 3/3/2020.
About the Hopper Platform
The award-winning, whole-home Hopper platform leads the industry in DVR features and functionality. Hopper 3 boasts 16 tuners, two terabytes of DVR storage, live and on-demand 4K compatibility, PrimeTime Anytime, AutoHop and integrated apps like Netflix, YouTube, YouTube Kids, Pandora and Amazon Prime Video. Voice-control capabilities through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and the DISH Voice Remote give customers easier access to their favorite programming. Hopper (all generations) gives customers access to live, on-demand and recorded content on DISH's online streaming app, DISH Anywhere.
DISH's Hopper platform becomes a whole-home solution with the company's line of Joey client receivers, delivering the best in technology and value.
About DISH
Since 1980, DISH has served as the disruptive force in pay-TV, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. By listening to customers and taking bold steps to make TV better, DISH's award-winning entertainment technology and in-home installation services remain unmatched by competitors. DISH continues to push the industry forward with its over-the-top television service, Sling TV. DISH Network L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH), a Fortune 250 company. Visit dish.com.
