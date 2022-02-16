An aerial view of Cotino™, the first Storyliving by Disney™ community The Cotino community will be located in Rancho Mirage, Calif., just outside of Palm Springs. In addition to residential homes, this development is also approved for a hotel, and a range of shopping, dining, entertainment and leisure activities, as well as a crystalline lagoon with Crystal Lagoons® technology. Artist concept rendering; not yet constructed and subject to change. ©Disney