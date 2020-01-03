Disneyland Resort in California welcomes a year of good fortune with Lunar New Year celebrations at Disney California Adventure Park from Jan. 17 – Feb. 9, 2020. Celebrating the Year of the Mouse, the limited-time festival features "Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession," pictured here, plus “Hurry Home – Lunar New Year Celebration” prior to “World of Color,” a Lucky Wishing Wall, delectable foods and more. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)