TAMPA BAY, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The financial services industry is undergoing a massive disruption and is in dire need of innovation. No matter who they are in the industry, everyone has to have a risk assessment to explain to clients why certain decisions are being made with clients. These assessments are often manipulated in such a way to get these clients to answer in certain ways to secure the needed investments. But when things change, as they do within the industry, and investments lose money, advisors are blindsided by clients they thought they knew when they suddenly resort to litigation.
But enter disruptor Jerry Szatko, CEO of Unitifi, who explains to KJ Helms, host of the Disruption / Interruption podcast, that the best way for financial advisors to address legal action is to utilize the plethora of available financial behavioral data to form clear understandings of how and why clients behave in certain ways when they are faced with specific financial decisions. They can then predict with extremely high accuracy what those decisions will be and why they make them. Advisors can familiarize themselves with clients' known behavioral traits to improve communications and build better relationships and successful outcomes.
When the airline industry took a turn in 2001, then-pilot Jerry decided to find other ways to help people get people from one place to another safely and securely—and he went into the financial services industry. After working in the industry with clients, Jerry said to himself, THAT'S IT—I'M DONE WITH THE STATUS QUO. He found a better way to service clients and show their personalities to his teams to show them how clients wanted to be treated.
Szatko explains:
1. The crucial component to disruption is knowing personality and behavior. It's crucial to understand how someone behaves in a particular situation.
2. As a financial consultant, you want to avert legal action whenever possible. You want to ensure all your data are correct.
3. Unitifi isn't there to alter traditional risk evaluations, but rather improve the assessment.
4. Once you're familiar with your clients and their needs, you can tailor your messaging and relationship to them.
5. There are years of learning behavioral information that can be put into business intelligence in a form that others can understand.
6. In the financial industry, about 80% of your time is spent on 12% of your clients, and that doesn't support growth.
7. The more communication you can have with your clients means those relationships can be better developed and maintained.
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about change and how they overcome opposition to adoption.
Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com.
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR(TM) Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors(TM). Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line—and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill back into the good graces of public opinion—Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About Unitifi:
Unitifi is an organization created by financial professionals and experienced educators. Their tools are specifically designed to help financial firms and professionals unite with and clearly understand why their clients behave the way they do as it relates to their finances.
A user-friendly web-based assessment is processed through a proprietary algorithm and accessed within a robust reporting portal. The report's insights help financial professionals improve client relationships, retention efforts, and on-board new clients more effectively. Individuals that take an assessment receive enlightening information about their financial behavior. They can utilize this information to make better decisions with their personal finances or to find the "right fit" related to their search of financial firms or professionals to manage their finances. Unitifi can be found online at Unitifi.com.
About Jerry Szatko:
Drawing from a core of solid integrity and a vast career background, Jerry aims to provide a guiding light for people lost in navigating the often-confusing language of finance. He is both ship captain and lighthouse, combining his team's knowledge and his own experience to form a beacon for the financial services industry.
Jerry wields a business ethic that has afforded him much entrepreneurial success; he's served as a financial consultant for powerhouses like Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, and Knights of Columbus to name a few, and has run several of his own businesses—all while maintaining certifications in commercial flight.
For Jerry, being an airline pilot since 1997 is a perfect metaphor for his mission with Unitifi; instilling a talented crew with a clear sense of direction is key to success whether at the helm of an airplane or the helm of a company. As Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Unitifi, he believes in the power of collaboration with the best of the best. Jerry holds a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Nebraska Omaha. Jerry can be found online at https://www.linkedin.com/in/jerry-szatko-150040a0/ and https://twitter.com/JerrySzatko.
