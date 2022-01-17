TAMPA BAY, Fla., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For a long time, companies have maintained a competitive advantage in one of three ways: controlling inputs "owning the oil", having economies of scale to produce a product at a lower cost than the competition, or by making it difficult or undesirable for the customer to leave (i.e., customer captivity). But companies that talk often about their competitive advantage while under new threat from more disruptive competition are failing to use language to describe their differentiation and are therefore not communicating their innovation—one of the biggest threats to their market position.
But enter disruptor Kaihan Krippendorff, founder of Outthinker, who explains to KJ Helms, host of the Disruption / Interruption podcast, that through analysis of the statements (language) companies make and finding patterns that reveal the holes in their narratives; they can create that new language necessary for trying out new ideas and scenarios.
Kaihan explains:
1. The critical ingredient to disruption is having the correct language. You want to have the right frame of mind and proceed with doing something the competition won't do.
2. You need to be distinct if you're going to create noise. Your competitors all may take a particular direction but that doesn't mean you can't move against the current.
3. There's been a huge shift from people working at smaller companies to larger ones because larger companies give them more freedom.
4. There are four main obstacles to disruption: leadership, talent, culture, and structure.
5. Organize the uncoordinated. Power comes not from control, but coordination. You must strive for ways to coordinate things that aren't working as designed.
6. Moving into unexplored spaces can lead to successful disruption. Amazon went to the internet (AWS), Zappos concentrated on customer service, and Wal-Mart created huge gains in an advertising business.
7. There are some advantages a large company has over a smaller company, including greater resources and space for growth.
