TAMPA BAY, Fla., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For many years, the food and beverage industry largely depended on brands such as Kraft, Heinz, and Procter & Gamble that controlled grocery store shelves. That market domination gave them license to dictate their wants to these businesses that depended on them. Then, as smaller brands came to the markets and retailers like Whole Foods gave them shelf space, many consumers decided they were not going to buy the big brands. They opted for the smaller labels with new and different qualities—a great story behind them, their sustainability plan, etc. Now, there aren't enough food brokers (buyers) available to support the greater pace of new brands entering the market which has led to a glut of different yet unsupported brands on shelves—and a lot of failures.
But enter disruptor Jeremy Smith, Founder and CEO of LaunchPad Group USA, who explains to KJ Helms, host of the Disruption / Interruption podcast, that it's not nearly enough for food brands to make it to the grocery store shelf to see success—they must be appealing to the consumer, as it is they who will determine whether or not a brand is a disruptor in their category. It is brand consultants that can provide better support and expertise than the "old-school" brokerages.
Jeremy explains:
1. The buyers are those who will determine if your product gets to the supermarket shelf. The consumer determines whether or not you are a disruptor.
2. It's crucial to know the marketplace trends and try to get in front of them. That will propel you to the lead of the competition.
3. Consumers are the actual disruptors. They guide the market and influence what survives and what fails.
4. Food brands commonly begin at a farmer's market. They are being sold in the local communities to get the name brand out.
5. You must do the homework. You want to ensure the buyer isn't controlling the conversation and your brand is attractive to the buyer.
6. You need to constantly remind your buyer of your brand. They may have had a single meeting with you but that doesn't mean they'll recall you—they meet with hundreds of other brands.
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about change and how they overcome opposition to adoption.
Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.
About Disruption Interruption:
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com.
About Karla Jo Helms:
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR(TM) Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors(TM).
Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line—and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill back into the good graces of public opinion—Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
About LaunchPad Group USA:
LaunchPad Group USA is the official home to the entrepreneurs of food brands. The dreamers, doers, troublemakers, DISRUPTORS, and mavericks who spend every day breaking the rules, accomplishing what others foolishly believe to be impossible. LaunchPad is the only full-service business strategy, branding, and representation group intensely focused on emerging food brands highly specializing in Costco. LaunchPad can be found online at LaunchPadGroupUSA.com.
About Jeremy Smith:
After more than 35 years in strategic sales, branding, and marketing Jeremy's senior management and graphic arts resume are a salute to the country's most iconic brands. Think Apple, Chobani, Krave Jerky, Bob's Red Mill, and popchips. Prior to Launchpad, as co-founder of Level One, his relationships with buyers, marketers, strategists, venture capital firms, and designers, presents enviable connections in the food industry. Jeremy was named to Forbes and Circle Up's 2017 Top Catalysts Dealmakers and Influencers in the Consumer Industry. Jeremy can be found online at https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeremy-smith-8aa3281/.
