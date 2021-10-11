TAMPA BAY, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The most recent U.S. Census data shows that people of color, which includes African-Americans, Asians, American Indians, Pacific Islanders, and Hispanic or Latino people, comprise nearly 40% of the United States population.(1) Yet access to healthcare and systemic bias put these populaces at higher risk for poor and even fatal healthcare outcomes. African-American infants have a mortality rate of nearly 2.5 times higher than white infants. Young Hispanic and African-American youth have a greater chance of death from diabetes.(2) One hundred years of studies point to healthcare disparities having real and often tragic consequences—but, enter healthcare "Equalizer" Dr. Maria Hernandez, President and COO of Impact4Health, who elaborates to Karla Jo Helms, host of the Disruption Interruption podcast that the pandemic only recently made it impossible to deny the huge disparities in health outcomes.
After the passage of the Affordable Care Act and realizing health consultants were all talking about cost of care, but none were talking about diversity (nor equity), Dr. Hernandez said THAT'S IT—I'M DONE WITH THE STATUS QUO—people being treated the same in healthcare despite it not working among certain population groups. She created The Inclusion SCORECARD for Population Health™, an interactive online dashboard of best practices that health systems can use to solve their healthcare inequities.
Maria Hernandez explains:
1. The most vital element of disruption is understanding the "unintended" consequences. Examine the long-term effects of what you intend to bring to the table.
2. The innovations in healthcare come from those who are incredibly persistent, dedicated, and able to traverse the vast apparatus of healthcare.
3. Healthcare has just started to look closely at a century of inequities among minorities.
4. People are very diverse, yet in healthcare everyone is treated as being the same. This can impede healthcare—as experiences differ widely, and bodies have various reactions to medications.
5. A law passed in California in 2020 requires that anyone working in the OB-GYN field must attend an unconscious bias course to avoid decisions that could negatively affect births.
6. And, as healthcare information affects equity transformations in healthcare, hospitals must be certain that this recorded data is protected from ransomware and other cyberattacks.
