TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Despite the fear from many companies of how it will affect their balance sheet, the move to a cloud-based solution set is happening. It is estimated that the market worldwide for cloud-based services will increase to $50.1 billion, a compounded growth of 29.4%.(1) However, cloud migration is not a single technology, but rather a business strategy, Yet despite its many advantages, such as eliminating a lot of mind-numbing work, there is a tremendous amount of pushback on the idea—it's seen as disruptive to company operations, far too costly, and the automation it brings threatens employees' jobs. Because businesses don't understand just how automation works, there is a lot of fear of the unknown.
Enter "The Re-innovator" Kevin Buckley, the Automation Expert at Technologent, who explains to Karla Jo Helms, host of the Disruption Interruption podcast, that if you speak directly to the people performing drudging tasks, businesses can learn how to use automation to improve workflows.
After seeing over and over again, a lack of communication or partnership between IT and business, Kevin said to himself, THAT'S IT—I'M DONE WITH THE STATUS QUO and dove into automation and hyperautomation, educating himself on these technologies, and realized that when you talk to the people who perform the tasks you're looking to improve, you learn their unique circumstances and from there you can best adapt automation for their needs.
Kevin explains:
1. Greenfield businesses are born in the cloud and coming to market without investing in a tremendous amount of technical debt.
2. Brick-and-mortar stores have to compete with Greenfield businesses by disrupting themselves without interfering with their daily needs.
3. It's important to retain customer loyalty while at the same time keeping costs down.
4. Automation is a method of minimizing cost while simultaneously streamlining your business.
5. When trying to improve various work processes, it's important to listen to stakeholder input. They grasp the overall situation and have different perspectives.
6. Two industries that need better automation systems are healthcare and retail.
